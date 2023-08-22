[Graphic News] Close to half of Americans favor TikTok ban: poll

Most Popular
Govt. to standardize ways of handling foreigners' names, DOB
Yeouido to go English-friendly to attract investment
Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan
Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership
Police to decide whether to disclose identity of rape and murder suspect Wednesday
‘Bikini debate’ opens up on public exposure
Big 4 chaebol groups seek to rebuild FKI
[Graphic News] Hyundai, Kia’s US market share stays above 10% in H1
Traditional liquors win hearts of millennials, Gen Z
As violent crimes surge, Korea mulls life sentences without parole
[Graphic News] Close to half of Americans favor TikTok ban: pollBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : 2023-08-23 08:01:23
Close to half of American adults support a ban on the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey that also asked questions about national security concerns and China.
TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance and used by tens of millions of Americans, has faced calls from US lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence.
Some 47 percent of respondents to the two-day poll, which concluded on Aug. 15, said they at least somewhat supported “banning the social media application, TikTok, from use in the United States,” while 36 percent opposed a ban and 17 percent said they didn’t know.
Fifty-eight percent of Republicans favored a ban, compared to 47 percent of Democrats, the poll showed.
The survey also revealed deep worries among Americans about China’s global influence at a time when US-China relations have fallen to their lowest point in decades. (Reuters)
