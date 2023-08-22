Singaporean fashion on show in Korea

Singaporean Ambassador to Korea Eric Teo(second from left) poses with attendees for a group photo at the #SGFASHIONNOW event at KF ASEAN Culture House in Busan. (Embassy of Singapore in Seoul)

Singaporean contemporary fashion designers are showcasing Singapore’s latest fashion trends in Busan and Seoul, according to the Singaporean Embassy.

The exhibition will take place as part of the third edition of #SGFASHIONNOW, which celebrates contemporary fashion in Singapore through its multicultural and cosmopolitan port city heritage.

A total of 27 designers, including Thomas Wee, Andrew Gn, Ashley Isham, Jon Max Goh and Kavita Thulasidas, will present a glimpse into the captivating world of contemporary Singaporean fashion.

Co-hosted by Singapore’s Asian Civilisations Museum and the Korea Foundation, the exhibition enabled contemporary Singaporean fashion designers to travel abroad for the exhibition.

Delivering remarks at the event, Singaporean ambassador to Korea Eric Teo, acknowledged that South Korea is widely known for being a fashion powerhouse.

"Having this exhibition travel to Korea demonstrates the close cultural bonds and people-to-people ties between Singapore and Korea," said Teo.

"It’s an exciting time for Singaporean fashion," Teo highlighted.

"In fact, I was told that some of the pieces on display at this exhibition were created by designers who have also designed stage costumes for K-pop acts," said Teo.

"There is a lot Singapore and Korea can do together, including enhancing our people-to-people and cultural ties, such as through this exhibition," said Teo, underlining the significance of the exhibition ahead of the 50th anniversary of Singapore-Korea diplomatic relations in 2025.

The exhibition runs through August 10 - October 29 in Busan and from November 21 to January 31, 2024, in Seoul.