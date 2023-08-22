[Herald Interview] New Kazakh envoy to Korea hopes to boost C5+Korea

Kazakhstan's new ambassador to Korea Nurgali Arystanov speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at The Korea Herald headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on August 10. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Kazakhstan's new ambassador to Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, hopes to boost the C5+Korea, a diplomatic channel that engages Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan governments with Korea.

Speaking to The Korea Herald, Arystanov outlined his vision to elevate C5+Korea and touched on past success stories.

Arystanov hopes to realize bilateral goals through existing mechanisms such as the intergovernmental commission, regular bilateral visits, business forums and roundtable discussions.

C5+Korea was launched in 2007 and has had its own active secretariat since 2017, according to the Kazakh Embassy in Seoul.

The platform’s annual meeting is held at the ministerial level, serving as a powerful impetus for multilateral cooperation, said Arystanov

According to Arystanov, C5+K platform has the potential to align Central Asia and Korea on priorities such as political consultations, commercial and investment engagements, energy, mineral resources, connectivity and smart water management systems.

"Now is the time to further elevate the level of engagement within C5+K," Arystanov said.

"C5+K will make a breakthrough in the years ahead."

Meanwhile, discussing Kazakh-Korea bilateral cooperation, the ambassador highlighted Kazakh-Korea bilateral trade that reached $6.5 billion in 2022.