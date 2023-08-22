Two Seoul palaces to open nighttime tours, programs this fall

Guests dine while enjoying a traditional music performance at the Sojubang kitchen area of Gyeongbokgung during the Gyeongbokgung Starlight Night Tour. (CHA)

As the anticipation of the autumn season builds, two of Seoul's royal palaces are gearing up to welcome visitors for their annual nighttime tours.

The Cultural Heritage Administration's Royal Palaces and Tombs Center has unveiled the schedule for evening palace expeditions, which will take place throughout September and October.

This year, the CHA has transformed the reservation process for guided tours from a first-come, first-served online booking system to a lottery-based approach to extend tour opportunities for the wider public.

The price of tickets ranges from 3,000 won to 60,000 won, depending on the program. Programs will encompass not only guided tours but also dinner experiences and live arts performances.

The Gyeongbokgung Palace Night Opening will run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 29.

The opening allows access to various venues within the palace grounds, including the Geunjeongjeon, Gyeonghoeru, Sajeongjeon, Gangnyeongjeon, Gyotaejeon and Amisan areas. The programs will operate from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with final admissions accepted at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost 3,000 won and pre-bookings for September start Friday at 10 a.m. A total of 2,700 tickets will be available on the ticketing website 11 Street. Tickets for October will go on sale on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

A quota of 200 tickets will be specifically allocated for foreigners. Foreigners can also obtain up to two tickets per person on-site at the ticket office in Gwanghwamun on the day of the tour, upon presentation of a valid ID. Free admission will be granted to infants and toddlers under the age of 6, seniors aged 65 and above, and individuals dressed in hanbok.