Two Seoul palaces to open nighttime tours, programs this fall

Most Popular
-
1
Govt. to standardize ways of handling foreigners' names, DOB
-
2
Yeouido to go English-friendly to attract investment
-
3
Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership
-
4
Police to decide whether to disclose identity of rape and murder suspect Wednesday
-
5
Big 4 chaebol groups seek to rebuild FKI
-
6
‘Bikini debate’ opens up on public exposure
-
7
Traditional liquors win hearts of millennials, Gen Z
-
8
S. Korean military denies NK report on 'strategic' cruise missile drills
-
9
[Graphic News] Hyundai, Kia’s US market share stays above 10% in H1
-
10
2 in 5 murder threat suspects were teens: police
Two Seoul palaces to open nighttime tours, programs this fallBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : 2023-08-22 15:06:10
As the anticipation of the autumn season builds, two of Seoul's royal palaces are gearing up to welcome visitors for their annual nighttime tours.
The Cultural Heritage Administration's Royal Palaces and Tombs Center has unveiled the schedule for evening palace expeditions, which will take place throughout September and October.
This year, the CHA has transformed the reservation process for guided tours from a first-come, first-served online booking system to a lottery-based approach to extend tour opportunities for the wider public.
The price of tickets ranges from 3,000 won to 60,000 won, depending on the program. Programs will encompass not only guided tours but also dinner experiences and live arts performances.
The Gyeongbokgung Palace Night Opening will run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 29.
The opening allows access to various venues within the palace grounds, including the Geunjeongjeon, Gyeonghoeru, Sajeongjeon, Gangnyeongjeon, Gyotaejeon and Amisan areas. The programs will operate from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with final admissions accepted at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets cost 3,000 won and pre-bookings for September start Friday at 10 a.m. A total of 2,700 tickets will be available on the ticketing website 11 Street. Tickets for October will go on sale on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
A quota of 200 tickets will be specifically allocated for foreigners. Foreigners can also obtain up to two tickets per person on-site at the ticket office in Gwanghwamun on the day of the tour, upon presentation of a valid ID. Free admission will be granted to infants and toddlers under the age of 6, seniors aged 65 and above, and individuals dressed in hanbok.
One of the featured tours, the Gyeongbokgung Starlight Night Tour, offers an opportunity to dine like the royals and view Korean traditional music performances. The tour operates from Sept. 8 to Oct. 8 on Wednesdays through Sundays, and comprises two sessions per day at 6:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m., each lasting 110 minutes.
The ticket lottery for this experience opens Wednesday at 2 p.m., and costs 60,000 won per person. Alongside expert commentary, the tour will also unveil exclusive places not ordinarily accessible to the public, such as viewing the inside of Jipokjae and Palujeong Pavilion, or crossing the Seonyanggyo Bridge.
Meanwhile, the Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung is expected to be held from Sept. 7 to Oct. 22, on Thursdays to Sundays.
Visitors can embrace the scenery of Changdeokgung, enhanced by the gentle radiance of "cheongsachorong" lanterns lighting the way.
The tour includes traditional arts performances, accompanied by knowledgeable guides who provide insight into the palace's rich history, culture and landscaped gardens. With a daily participation limit of 150 individuals, the admission fee is 30,000 won per person.
From Oct. 19 to 22, foreign language translated tours in English, Chinese and Japanese will be available. The ticket lottery begins Tuesday at 2 p.m. and concludes on Sunday.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul says no problems with Fukushima release plan
-
Korea’s fisheries worried about consumer fears
-
N.Korea plans satellite launch amid S. Korea-US military drills