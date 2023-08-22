[Herald Interview] Lee Jung-ha on playing his favorite webtoon character in ‘Moving’

With an unexpectedly low voice and tranquil demeanor, any trace of Kim Bong-seok -- a schoolboy character from the webtoon "Moving" -- was long gone from 25-year-old actor Lee Jung-ha.

At the mention of the webtoon, however, Lee's voice reached a higher pitch, revealing his excitement over the Disney+ action fantasy series.

“I was a long-time fan of webtoon creator Kang Full. It might sound like a lie, but 'Moving' was my favorite webtoon among his projects and Bong-seok was the character I loved the most,” said Lee in an interview with reporters in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Monday.

When auditioning for “Moving,” Lee did not know which role he would be playing in the series.

“To be honest, I felt that the chances of playing Bong-seok were low, but I wanted to be the lucky actor who would take on the role,” Lee said.

The actor expressed how pleased he was to find out that he would be playing the character.

“I really enjoyed reading the original webtoon series and was certain I had a deep understanding of Bong-seok.”

Trying his best to embody Bong-seok -- a student who gains weight to stop himself from flying and revealing his superpowers to the world -- the actor intentionally put on weight before meeting with production staff. Using makeup and special effects to resemble the character's physique was not an option, said Lee.

“I gained 1 or 2 kilograms every time we had a meeting. I gained a total of 30 kilograms in the end,” he said, revealing that the secret to his weight gain was Korean ramen, including Buldak Spicy Chicken noodles.