[Photo News] Indonesia commemorates Independence Day

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : 2023-08-22 10:31:06

City Hall and Namsan Tower in Seoul feature red and white, the colors of Indonesia’s National Flag to commemorate Indonesia's 78th independence day anniversary on Friday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul) City Hall and Namsan Tower in Seoul feature red and white, the colors of Indonesia’s National Flag to commemorate Indonesia's 78th independence day anniversary on Friday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)

INDONESIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY

City Hall and Namsan Tower in Seoul are illuminated in red and white, the colors of Indonesia’s National Flag to commemorate Indonesia's 78th independence day anniversary on Friday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)

Namsan Tower in Seoul is lit up in the colors of Indonesia’s National Flag to commemorate the country's independence day anniversary on Friday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul) Namsan Tower in Seoul is lit up in the colors of Indonesia’s National Flag to commemorate the country's independence day anniversary on Friday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)

City Hall is lit up in red and white to commemorate Indonesia's 78th independence day anniversary on Friday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul) City Hall is lit up in red and white to commemorate Indonesia's 78th independence day anniversary on Friday. (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)

