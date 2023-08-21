[Graphic News] Hyundai, Kia’s US market share stays above 10% in H1

The combined US market share of Hyundai Motor and its smaller affiliate Kia inched up in the first half of the year from a year earlier, managing to stay above the 10 percent range amid the recovery in demand and output, data showed.

Their combined share came to 10.6 percent in the January-June period, up 0.3 percentage point from the previous year, according to the data by the US-based Automotive News outlet.

Hyundai and Kia saw their combined market share rise to double digits for the first time last year and maintained the level in the first six months of 2023.

Hyundai accounted for 5.5 percent, including its premium brand Genesis, while Kia took up 5.1 percent.

General Motors came in first with 16.7 percent, followed by Toyota Motor and Ford Motor. Hyundai and Kia together placed fourth on the list. (Yonhap)