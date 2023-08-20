Trilateral summit opens new chapter in security, economic partnership

President Yoon Suk Yeol (far left) with US President Joe Biden (center) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David in Maryland, the US, Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea, the US and Japan agreed to bolster security and economic cooperation at a Camp David summit Friday that sought a stronger coalition on China and North Korea, signing for the first time a pledge to jointly respond to common security threats.

The summit US President Joe Biden held with President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at his presidential retreat condemned China’s “dangerous and aggressive behavior” in the South China Sea, reaffirming peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

In a statement, the three leaders said they “strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific,” a reference to China’s claims that, if necessary, it could take over Taiwan, the self-ruled democratic island America supports.

The three leaders said they would share real-time data on North Korea’s missile launches by setting up a hotline for crisis communications. Joint military exercises will take place annually to prepare the US-led coalition for provocations from the North, a country that defies United Nations sanctions placed over its nuclear weapons programs.

Yoon stressed that the three leaders had rolled out concrete steps to enhance joint response capabilities as North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats become more sophisticated than ever. The three nations, Yoon added, will establish a working-level group to curb North Korea’s cyber activities meant to expand its nuclear arsenal.

The highlight of the summit was a “Commitment to Consult,” a three-way agreement to coordinate responses to “regional challenges, provocations and threats” affecting common interests. The commitment represents a bold step for both Seoul and Tokyo, which have only recently put behind their acrimony stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 occupation of the Korean Peninsula. But it is far from being a military pact, according to experts.

“The two neighbors need trust big enough to take their security ties to the next level, and I don’t think they are quite there yet to do just that,” said Choi Eun-mi, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. The two countries’ leaders revived visits to each other’s countries in May after a 12-year hiatus, a resumption some Koreans consider coming at the expense of Seoul being soft on Tokyo for its colonial wrongs.

Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, said Seoul and Tokyo, to some extent, still have unresolved issues involving their colonial disputes, which Lim said need more work.

“The Korean and Japanese governments should do more to convince their people that this pledge is a good deal,” Lim said.

China’s potential economic blowback is also a concern for South Korean policymakers. China’s state-run Global Times newspaper accused the US-led coalition of forming a “mini-NATO” group that brings harm to regional security, referring to the Western military alliance. Beijing also has a history of retaliation, having done so against Seoul in 2017 over its decision to host a US-made anti-missile battery.

“We need to double down on closer Seoul-Tokyo ties to fight off North Korea. We will have to make room for China as well but that shouldn’t mean we don’t do what we are supposed to do in the fact of escalating nuclear threats,” Shin Kak-soo, former South Korean ambassador to Japan, said.

South Korea could leverage the latest pact to communicate better its North Korean concerns to China, according to Kang Jun-young, a professor of Chinese studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

“The security arrangement bringing Seoul, Washington and Tokyo sends a message to Beijing,” Kang said. “China too needs to adjust policy on South Korea,” Kang added, referring to tit-for-tat spats the two exchanged this year over Beijing’s public warning that Seoul’s pro-US policies could bring it harm.

Meanwhile, the Camp David meeting discussed launching early warnings for supply chain shortages, a system meant to aid minimize exposure to China, the top trade partner for both Seoul and Tokyo. Seoul has been reluctant to take part in Biden administration trade curbs aimed at preventing China from accessing cutting-edge technologies.

Following the Friday gathering, Yoon said he hopes to host his US and Japanese counterparts at their meeting next year. The Korean leader was floating a proposal, his office said.