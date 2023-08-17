[Weekender] 'Old money' rises as the new black in fashion

HBO's Emmy-winning "Succession" has gained accolades for its fashion choices, including styles from Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli, which is said to have given rise to the old money aesthetic. HBO's Emmy-winning "Succession" has gained accolades for its fashion choices, including styles from Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli, which is said to have given rise to the old money aesthetic.

The “old money” fashion trend that has been spreading globally has reached South Korea. As of Thursday, the hashtag #oldmoney accrued over 8.5 billion views on TikTok, with #oldmoneyaesthetic and #oldmoneyoutfits amassing 3.8 billion and 1.4 billion views, respectively. Old money refers to wealth that is deeply rooted in tradition, or wealth that is inherited rather than acquired through personal earnings. In this regard, the idea behind the old money look means looking like someone who comes from generational wealth. Typical characteristics of an old money look centers on eschewing logos and wearing clothes finished with luxurious materials such as cashmere and silk. Neutral shades, subtle details, monochromatic ensembles and tailored attires also constitute another cornerstone of this fashion aesthetic. The look is also inspired by luxury sports such as horseback riding, yachting, tennis and golf, while featuring preppy looks reminiscent of prestigious private school uniforms. This new fashion fad has its roots in the overseas market -- especially the United States.

HBO's Emmy-winning "Succession" has gained accolades for its fashion choices, including styles from Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli, which is said to have given rise to the old money aesthetic. (HBO) HBO's Emmy-winning "Succession" has gained accolades for its fashion choices, including styles from Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli, which is said to have given rise to the old money aesthetic. (HBO)

The general consensus is that the recent hype to dress up old money gained traction via the global success of popular HBO series "Succession" -- an Emmy-winning US television series that feature the lives of ultra-wealthy heirs who fight to gain control over their family-owned media conglomerate. According to Google, the search volume for "old money style," "quiet luxury" and "stealth wealth" increased by 874 percent, 990 percent and 684 percent, respectively, since HBO aired its first episode of "Succession" in 2018. Following the "Succession" hype, a slew of celebrities such as Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have since jumped the old money trend -- along with artificial intelligence-generated virtual models' “old money vibe” posts going viral on social media.

Hotel Shilla President and CEO Lee Boo jin, who is widely regarded as a real-life example of "old money" in South Korea. (Newsis) Hotel Shilla President and CEO Lee Boo jin, who is widely regarded as a real-life example of "old money" in South Korea. (Newsis)