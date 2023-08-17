[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Oppenheimer”

(US)

Opened Aug. 15

Drama/Thriller

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer is appointed to lead the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists are directly involved in developing the atomic bomb from scratch, without knowing their research would forever change the course of history.

“Honey Sweet”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 15

Drama/Comedy

Directed by Lee Han

Chi-ho (Yoo Hae-jin), a nerdy, workaholic researcher at a confectionery firm falls in love with Il-young (Kim Hee-sun), a single mother and a remarkably passionate and optimistic telemarketer at a money lending company.

“Concrete Utopia”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 9

Thriller/Disaster

Directed by Um Tae-hwa

Residents of Hwanggung Apartment building No. 103, the only building that has survived a destructive earthquake, initially see their building as a “utopia,” but it soon devolves into a nightmare.

“Smugglers”

(South Korea)

Opened July 26

Crime/Action

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Jo Choon-ja (Kim Hye-soo) returns to her old town after three years away. Her best buddy, Um Jin-sook (Yum Jung-ah), who spent time in prison on a smuggling conviction during that time, feels betrayed when Choon-ja reappears.