Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students

    S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students
  2. 2

    Breaking silence, N.Korea says US soldier intends to seek asylum

    Breaking silence, N.Korea says US soldier intends to seek asylum
  3. 3

    Man fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives

    Man fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives
  4. 4

    State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree

    State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree
  5. 5

    S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby

    S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
  6. 6

    Ahead of 4th interrogation, opposition leader says prosecution probe 'fabricated'

    Ahead of 4th interrogation, opposition leader says prosecution probe 'fabricated'
  7. 7

    More Koreans to suffer from 'climate depression': experts

    More Koreans to suffer from 'climate depression': experts
  8. 8

    Teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones

    Teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones
  9. 9

    Woman given suspended sentence after nude tantrum

    Woman given suspended sentence after nude tantrum
  10. 10

    Swapping apples for mangoes: Korea eyes more tropical fruits

    Swapping apples for mangoes: Korea eyes more tropical fruits
지나쌤

[Graphic News] S. Korea’s exports of ice cream hit record high in H1

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : 2023-08-18 08:00:41

    • Link copied

South Korea’s exports of ice cream reached a record high in the first half of 2023, data showed, on the back of the growing popularity of Korean entertainment content across

the globe.

Outbound shipments of ice cream and similar products reached $59 million in the January-June period, up 19.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

The figure almost doubled South Korea’s ice cream imports, which came to $30 million, up 7.5 percent over the period.

Shipments to the United States accounted for the largest volume of $19 million, followed by China with $7 million. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines