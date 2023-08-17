[Graphic News] S. Korea’s exports of ice cream hit record high in H1

South Korea’s exports of ice cream reached a record high in the first half of 2023, data showed, on the back of the growing popularity of Korean entertainment content across

the globe.

Outbound shipments of ice cream and similar products reached $59 million in the January-June period, up 19.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

The figure almost doubled South Korea’s ice cream imports, which came to $30 million, up 7.5 percent over the period.

Shipments to the United States accounted for the largest volume of $19 million, followed by China with $7 million. (Yonhap)