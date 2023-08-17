[Graphic News] S. Korea’s exports of ice cream hit record high in H1

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students
-
2
Breaking silence, N.Korea says US soldier intends to seek asylum
-
3
Man fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives
-
4
State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree
-
5
S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
-
6
Ahead of 4th interrogation, opposition leader says prosecution probe 'fabricated'
-
7
More Koreans to suffer from 'climate depression': experts
-
8
Teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones
-
9
Woman given suspended sentence after nude tantrum
-
10
Swapping apples for mangoes: Korea eyes more tropical fruits
[Graphic News] S. Korea’s exports of ice cream hit record high in H1By Nam Kyung-don
Published : 2023-08-18 08:00:41
South Korea’s exports of ice cream reached a record high in the first half of 2023, data showed, on the back of the growing popularity of Korean entertainment content across
the globe.
Outbound shipments of ice cream and similar products reached $59 million in the January-June period, up 19.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.
The figure almost doubled South Korea’s ice cream imports, which came to $30 million, up 7.5 percent over the period.
Shipments to the United States accounted for the largest volume of $19 million, followed by China with $7 million. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US, Japan leaders to formalize new 3-way partnership at Camp David
-
Biden sends condolences to Yoon over father’s death
-
Opposition leader Lee returns home after 13-hr questioning over corruption scandal