Woman given suspended sentence after nude tantrum

A woman who stripped down and assaulted a prison guard at a detention center in Incheon was sentenced to an eight-month jail sentence suspended for two years on charges of assault and obstruction of justice Tuesday.

The woman, who was imprisoned in Incheon Detention Center for unrelated charges, was reportedly protesting unsatisfactory sleeping arrangements on Feb. 7.

She started cursing at the prison guard and swung her arm at guards who tried to stop her. When one of the guards called for backup, the woman threatened to take her clothes off if they called a male guard, and commenced to strip down.

"Despite the severity of the defendant's crime, the fact that the defendant was put in solitary confinement for 26 days due to this incident, and the defendant's claim that she has lived a life helping child abuse victims with a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, was taken into account in sentencing," the judge said.