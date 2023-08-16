Man caught with concealed knife at internet cafe

A man who is carrying a weapon concealed in an umbrella is struggling with the internet cafe owner on Aug. 7. (National Police Agency)

A man was taken into police custody on Aug. 7 for carrying a weapon concealed in an umbrella, on charges of special intimidation in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province..

The suspect, who is in his sixties, was engaged in an argument with the internet cafe owner, who called the police after sensing the suspect was armed with a weapon.

The National Police Agency released the surveillance footage of the internet cafe via its official YouTube channel, where the agency has been sharing content related to its investigations to the public.

The video footage showed the suspect reaching inside his umbrella while arguing with the victim. The internet cafe owner grabbed the umbrella, and the two struggled for some time. With the help of bystanders, the victim called the police, took the umbrella from the suspect and found a 30-centimeter knife inside.

No casualty has been reported.

The suspect claimed he was unaware of the knife inside the umbrella when questioned by police.

Article 284 of the Criminal Act stipulates that anyone carrying a dangerous weapon can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison or by a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,400).

"Just possessing weapons alone can build tension and fear among people. The police will respond strongly to weapon-related crimes and impose severe punishment," the police said in the video.