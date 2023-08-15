[Graphic News] Heat-related deaths highest since 2018

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Heat-related deaths highest since 2018By Nam Kyung-don
Published : 2023-08-16 08:00:59
The number of apparent heat-related deaths hit the highest this summer since 2018, the disease control agency said.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, a total of 28 people were presumed to have died of heat-related illness as of Aug. 11 since late May.
The tally marks the largest since 2018, when the comparable figure was 48.
The number of people hospitalized for heat-related illnesses, including those who have died, came to 2,123 during same period, also the largest since 2018, the agency said.
The tally for heat-related deaths and illness may rise further as the agency compiles related data till September.
Around 30.9 percent of the patients were aged 65 and above, the data also showed, indicating seniors are more susceptible to the heat. (Yonhap)
