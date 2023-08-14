Superheroes highlight Korean TV dramas in summer

Korean superheroes have captured viewers’ hearts with their unique supernatural powers and telepathic abilities in their most recent TV drama outings.

Cable channel tvN fired the first salvo in the clash of superheroes this summer with a second season of fantasy action series “The Uncanny Counter,” following up on the first in 2020.

The series centers on high school student So-mun, who is recruited by a group of “counters” to hunt down and eliminate evil spirits that prey on humans. Trying to hide their extraordinary powers, the counters disguise themselves as noodle restaurant employees.

Ranging from mind reading to body strengthening and psychokinesis, “The Uncanny Counter” has fans clenching their fists tight as they watch the superpower-themed hard-boiled action and thrilling rivalry between counters and evil spirits.

The series topped Netflix’s TV charts in 13 regions, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam for a week after its premiere on July 29.

The second season of “The Uncanny Counter” ranked at No. 10 on the global Netflix chart as of Monday, according to data released by streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol.