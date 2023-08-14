Superheroes highlight Korean TV dramas in summer

Most Popular
Superheroes highlight Korean TV dramas in summerBy Lee Si-jin
Published : 2023-08-14 15:46:27
Korean superheroes have captured viewers’ hearts with their unique supernatural powers and telepathic abilities in their most recent TV drama outings.
Cable channel tvN fired the first salvo in the clash of superheroes this summer with a second season of fantasy action series “The Uncanny Counter,” following up on the first in 2020.
The series centers on high school student So-mun, who is recruited by a group of “counters” to hunt down and eliminate evil spirits that prey on humans. Trying to hide their extraordinary powers, the counters disguise themselves as noodle restaurant employees.
Ranging from mind reading to body strengthening and psychokinesis, “The Uncanny Counter” has fans clenching their fists tight as they watch the superpower-themed hard-boiled action and thrilling rivalry between counters and evil spirits.
The series topped Netflix’s TV charts in 13 regions, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam for a week after its premiere on July 29.
The second season of “The Uncanny Counter” ranked at No. 10 on the global Netflix chart as of Monday, according to data released by streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol.
Local streamer Tving announced that the action series contributed the most to its increase in paid subscribers in the two days following its premiere.
Disney+ joined the superhero bandwagon with the release of its new action hero series “Moving” on Aug. 9.
Based on the webtoon of the same title by legendary webtoon artist Kang Pool, the project revolves around high school students with supernatural powers and their parents.
The characters do not wear special suits nor are they armed with weapons. Yet, they can fly, recover instantly from severe injuries, generate electricity, have extraordinary senses and more.
With a unique setting of the young generation inheriting supernatural powers, the series presents the struggles of parents who wish to conceal the unusual gifts to protect their children from unknown enemies.
Hoping to excite readers of the original webtoon, new characters Frank and Gye-do, a bus driver, have been added to the series.
Seven episodes of the 20-part series were released Wednesday, with two episodes to become available weekly on Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+.
Meanwhile, JTBC’s latest rom-com series “Behind Your Touch” revolves around Bong Ye-bun, a veterinarian with the power of psychometry, able to glean knowledge about people or animals through touch.
The series continues as the psychic vet and a homicide detective work together to solve suspected serial killer cases in a small town.
“Behind Your Touch” started off strong in the ratings. The first two episodes, which aired Saturday and Sunday, recorded viewership of 5.6 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.
JTBC's 16-part series is also available streaming on Tving and Netflix.
