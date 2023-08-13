 Back To Top
National

Police to crack down on crimes involving foreign suspects

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Aug 13, 2023 - 17:27       Updated : Aug 13, 2023 - 20:30
Yoon Hee-keun, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, is photographed in his office in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's National Police Agency announced on Sunday a comprehensive crackdown on crimes allegedly perpetrated by those of foreign nationality, running through Oct. 31.

They have decided to launch an intensive crackdown because the percentage of suspects of foreign nationality of the four most serious crimes -- murder, robbery, theft and assault -- has been increasing, the police said.

The portion of foreign nationals arrested for those four crimes was 27.9 percent in 2021, 28.3 percent in 2022 and 30.3 percent in the first half of this year. Police said the figures show a gradual shift from misdemeanors toward more serious crimes.

Considering that among the main targets of the four most serious crimes in South Korea are undocumented residents, police have decided to make use of an exemption from their obligation to notify the immigration authorities about crime victims who may not be currently legally authorized to reside in Korea.

During the crackdown period, police will not be required to report individuals found to be living in South Korea illegally to the Korea Immigration Service, in order to allow them to report crimes without fear of deportation, they said.

"The police plan to form a joint investigation team to respond swiftly to those crimes," a police official said. "Also, the police encourage people to report those crimes. Rewards will be offered for reporting, and the identities of those who report will be thoroughly protected.”



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
