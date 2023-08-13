[Photo News] Nurturing fintech talent

From left: Future For Youth Foundation Chairman Lee Hoon-kyu, Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun, a student representative, Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo and SK Telecom Vice President Um Jong-hwan pose for a picture to kick off fintech talent nurturing program Hana Digital Power On in Seoul, Thursday. Marking its second year, the program, launched by Hana Financial Group, awards teams for developing tech solutions for the financial sector. Other participating companies include Google, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft. (Hana Financial Group)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com