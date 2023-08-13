 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

Congratulatory message from President Yoon Suk Yeol on the 70th Anniversary of The Korea Herald

By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 13, 2023 - 13:47       Updated : Aug 13, 2023 - 13:47
Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea
Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea

I offer heartfelt congratulations to The Korea Herald on the 70th anniversary of its founding. My profound appreciation goes to Mr. Jung Won-ju, chairman of Herald Corp., as well as its management and staff. I also extend congratulations to its readers.

Founded in 1953 on Liberation Day, Aug. 15, The Korea Herald has served as a bridge between Korea and the international community while vividly reporting the Republic of Korea’s progress as the country overcame the ruins of war and impoverishment to be reborn as a global economic and cultural powerhouse. Through its worldwide network and in-depth coverage, the newspaper is faithfully fulfilling its role as a global media outlet.

I look forward to The Korea Herald establishing itself as a more trusted outlet within the international community while continuing to provide vision and insight to readers worldwide.

Congratulations again to The Korea Herald on its 70th anniversary. Thank you.

Aug. 14, 2023

Yoon Suk Yeol

President of the Republic of Korea



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114