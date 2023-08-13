Congratulatory message from President Yoon Suk Yeol on the 70th Anniversary of The Korea Herald

I offer heartfelt congratulations to The Korea Herald on the 70th anniversary of its founding. My profound appreciation goes to Mr. Jung Won-ju, chairman of Herald Corp., as well as its management and staff. I also extend congratulations to its readers.

Founded in 1953 on Liberation Day, Aug. 15, The Korea Herald has served as a bridge between Korea and the international community while vividly reporting the Republic of Korea’s progress as the country overcame the ruins of war and impoverishment to be reborn as a global economic and cultural powerhouse. Through its worldwide network and in-depth coverage, the newspaper is faithfully fulfilling its role as a global media outlet.

I look forward to The Korea Herald establishing itself as a more trusted outlet within the international community while continuing to provide vision and insight to readers worldwide.

Congratulations again to The Korea Herald on its 70th anniversary. Thank you.

Aug. 14, 2023

Yoon Suk Yeol

President of the Republic of Korea