[Herald Interview] Jung Woo-sung finds directorial identity with ‘A Man of Reason’

Veteran actor Jung Woo-sung's first project as director was a journey in search of his identity as a director, the actor-turned-director told The Korea Herald in an interview on Thursday.

“After the press screening, many told me that ‘A Man of Reason’ is very Jung Woo-sung-like. But I never reminded myself to make a movie that’s like me during the shooting. It was rather a process of finding out what being myself means both as a director and an actor, which I really enjoyed it,” Jung said.

“Of course it was also a process of continuously doubting myself whether it’s a right choice to put my color and language to this movie and how the audience would accept it,” he added.

“A Man of Reason” follows the story of Soo-hyuk (played by Jung), who has spent 10 years in prison in place of his gangster boss, Eung-gook (Park Sung-woong). After he is released from prison, Soo-hyuk tells Eung-gook that he wants to leave the gang and live an ordinary life after discovering that he has a daughter.

Eung-gook feels betrayed and refuses to let Soo-hyuk leave. Instead, he orders another member of the gang, Seong-joon (Kim Jun-han), to get rid of Soo-hyuk. Kim Nam-gil and Park Yoo-na star as the contract killers.

Jung said he told his staff and actors not to look up references for this movie, asking themselves to find the true tone and manner of the film.

“I wanted myself as well as our whole team to focus on the gut feeling after reading the scenario. Unlike many productions gather references from the pre-production stage, I thought all the images and concepts must be able to be found from the scenario to portray the true tone and manner, which I think our film has that unique and natural tone,” Jung said.