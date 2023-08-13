[Herald Interview] Yoo Hae-jin calls ‘Honey Sweet’ an adult version of ‘The Cloudburst'

Actor Yoo Hae-jin, who took his first-ever romantic comedy lead in “Honey Sweet,” a delightful rom-com that tells the love story of a couple in midlife, called his film an adult version of Korea’s timeless classic short story “The Cloudburst” ("Sonagi").

“Just like other actors, I prioritize the storyline of the film. I found the screenplay of ‘Honey Sweet’ very entertaining. I got the feeling that the story is like an adult version of ‘Sonagi,’ a pure and heartwarming love story,” Yoo told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on Aug. 9.

In “The Cloudburst,” written by Hwang Sun-won in 1952, a sudden rain shower symbolizes the short but heartfelt love of a boy for a girl.

“Honey Sweet” shows Chi-ho (Yoo), a nerdy, workaholic researcher at a confectionery firm falling in love with Il-young (Kim Hee-sun), a single mother and a remarkably passionate and optimistic phone operator at a loan company.

“As you can see in the movie, Chi-ho is anti-social, distant and not on the same wavelength as other people generally. That kind of person feeling butterflies in his stomach and getting his heart broken while in love reminds me of my past when I was in love like that,” Yoo said.