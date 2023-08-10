[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Concrete Utopia” (South Korea) Opened Aug. 9 Thriller/Disaster Directed by Um Tae-hwa Residents of Hwanggung Apartment building No. 103, the only building that has survived a destructive earthquake, initially see their building as a “utopia,” but it soon devolves into a nightmare.

“Ransomed” (South Korea) Opened Aug. 2 Adventure/Action Directed by Kim Seong-hun A diplomat named Min-jun (Ha Jung-woo) and a local taxi driver named Pan-su (Ju Ji-hoon) are on a mission to rescue a fellow diplomat, with a bag full of cash to trade with local gangsters for the hostage’s release.

“Smugglers” (South Korea) Opened July 26 Crime/Action Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan Jo Choon-ja (Kim Hye-soo) returns to her old town after three years away. Her best buddy, Um Jin-sook (Yum Jung-ah), who spent time in prison on a smuggling conviction during that time, feels betrayed when Choon-ja reappears. But they soon resolve their differences and collaborate on a mutual goal.