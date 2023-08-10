[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Concrete Utopia”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 9
Thriller/Disaster
Directed by Um Tae-hwa
Residents of Hwanggung Apartment building No. 103, the only building that has survived a destructive earthquake, initially see their building as a “utopia,” but it soon devolves into a nightmare.
“Ransomed”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 2
Adventure/Action
Directed by Kim Seong-hun
A diplomat named Min-jun (Ha Jung-woo) and a local taxi driver named Pan-su (Ju Ji-hoon) are on a mission to rescue a fellow diplomat, with a bag full of cash to trade with local gangsters for the hostage’s release.
“Smugglers”
(South Korea)
Opened July 26
Crime/Action
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Jo Choon-ja (Kim Hye-soo) returns to her old town after three years away. Her best buddy, Um Jin-sook (Yum Jung-ah), who spent time in prison on a smuggling conviction during that time, feels betrayed when Choon-ja reappears. But they soon resolve their differences and collaborate on a mutual goal.
“Elemental”
(US)
Opened June 14
Animation
Directed by Peter Sohn
Four different anthropomorphic elements -- fire, water, land and air -- live in Element City. A witty, passionate young woman in the fire element family, Ember, changes the way she sees life after meeting a go-with-the-flow guy from a water element family, Wade Ripple.