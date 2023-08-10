[Well-curated] Water gun festival, aquarium-style and handicraft cafes

Photos from the 2019 Water Gun Festival (Water Gun Festival's Facebook)

Water Gun Festival at Oil Tank Culture Park After a four-year hiatus, the much-awaited Water Gun Festival is set to make a splash at the Oil Tank Culture Park in Seoul's Mapo district this weekend. Reviving the festival's vibrant spirit, this year's aquatic celebration is themed "I Am Alive," promising a thrilling departure from everyday routines. The event brings a dynamic change in venue, moving from the Sinchon district in Seodaemun-gu to the Oil Tank Culture Park this year, providing a more expansive space and invigorating atmosphere for attendees to revel in the festivities. Participants can look forward to a variety of water-themed attractions, ranging from refreshing shower water curtain and energetic DJ beats to adrenaline-pumping water gun battles. There are also waterworks instead of fireworks scattered throughout the venue. The performance lineup includes rappers Lil Boi and Choi LB.

Photos from the 2019 Water Gun Festival (Water Gun Festival's Facebook)

Admission details include a single-day pass priced at 44,000 won. On-site purchasing is also available, but only with credit card payment. Each ticketholder will receive a package consisting of a locker, goggles, a raincoat and a waterproof dust bag. Food trucks will also be ready. The festival is open to individuals aged 13 and above. Participants are advised to come prepared with their own water guns. The 2023 Water Gun Festival takes place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, with the on-site ticket booth opening at 11 a.m. Further program details are available through the festival’s official Instagram account.

Aquagarden Cafe & Aquarium (Aquagarden Korea's Instagram)

Visitors walk around Jamsil World Tower's Aquagarden Cafe & Aquarium in Songpa-gu, eastern Seoul on Aug. 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Aquagarden Cafe & Aquarium If staying at a cool, air conditioned cafe seems like a boring way to spend a summer weekend. However, you may change your mind once you pay a visit to Aquagarden Cafe & Aquarium, where cafe lovers can feast their eyes on colorful fish. Take Exit Nos. 10 or 11 at Jamsil Station on Subway Line 2 and you will find Lotte World Tower. Aquagarden is located on the first basement floor of the shopping complex. Ranging from lattes and espressos to ades and tea, Aquagarden’s drinks are not so different from those offered at cafes around town. It also offers the regular range of sweet desserts, like pound cakes, mont blanc cakes and more. Visitors can experience a unique sight of brilliantly colored fish and turtles swimming in front of their eyes. Don’t be shy to take your smartphone and take a video of the marine lives of Aqua Garden -- along with all the other visitors. If you want to a good seat to enjoy the view of marine creatures, The Korea Herald recommends you to visit before noon, as there may be long lines on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Aquagarden is open 10:20 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

Rod locks and woodworks are displayed at Cafe Gaeppul in Jongno-gu, Seoul (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

Cafe Gaeppul Located on a slope of Naksan Mountain Trail in Seoul's Jongno district, Cafe Gaeppul invites visitors to indulge in panoramic views of Seoul's cityscape. What sets this cafe apart is its collection of handcrafted pieces, from antique rod locks and woodworks to ceramics and ironworks. On the first floor, a captivating display of rod locks dating back to the Joseon era is meticulously arranged alongside woodcrafts, which the cafe owner has been collecting since 1989. Complementing the display, the cafe has also placed pamphlets that delve into the historical traces of the rod locks and wood crafts. On the second floor, a modern interior awaits, inviting guests to a cozy haven for relishing a cup of coffee or tea while soaking in the mesmerizing cityscape. Sit out on the terrace to feel a gentle breeze and take in an unfettered view of Seoul.

Handicrafts and ceramics fill the room of Bu-eok, an annex of Cafe Gaeppul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

An array of ceramics is displayed along the windows of Cafe Gaeppul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)