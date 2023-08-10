 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Life&Style

[Well-curated] Water gun festival, aquarium-style and handicraft cafes

By Hwang Dong-hee, Lee Si-jin, Hwang Joo-young
Published : Aug 11, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Aug 11, 2023 - 09:11
Photos from the 2019 Water Gun Festival (Water Gun Festival's Facebook)
Photos from the 2019 Water Gun Festival (Water Gun Festival's Facebook)

Water Gun Festival at Oil Tank Culture Park

After a four-year hiatus, the much-awaited Water Gun Festival is set to make a splash at the Oil Tank Culture Park in Seoul's Mapo district this weekend.

Reviving the festival's vibrant spirit, this year's aquatic celebration is themed "I Am Alive," promising a thrilling departure from everyday routines.

The event brings a dynamic change in venue, moving from the Sinchon district in Seodaemun-gu to the Oil Tank Culture Park this year, providing a more expansive space and invigorating atmosphere for attendees to revel in the festivities.

Participants can look forward to a variety of water-themed attractions, ranging from refreshing shower water curtain and energetic DJ beats to adrenaline-pumping water gun battles. There are also waterworks instead of fireworks scattered throughout the venue. The performance lineup includes rappers Lil Boi and Choi LB.

Photos from the 2019 Water Gun Festival (Water Gun Festival's Facebook)
Photos from the 2019 Water Gun Festival (Water Gun Festival's Facebook)

Admission details include a single-day pass priced at 44,000 won. On-site purchasing is also available, but only with credit card payment. Each ticketholder will receive a package consisting of a locker, goggles, a raincoat and a waterproof dust bag. Food trucks will also be ready.

The festival is open to individuals aged 13 and above. Participants are advised to come prepared with their own water guns.

The 2023 Water Gun Festival takes place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, with the on-site ticket booth opening at 11 a.m. Further program details are available through the festival’s official Instagram account.

Aquagarden Cafe & Aquarium (Aquagarden Korea's Instagram)
Aquagarden Cafe & Aquarium (Aquagarden Korea's Instagram)
Visitors walk around Jamsil World Tower's Aquagarden Cafe & Aquarium in Songpa-gu, eastern Seoul on Aug. 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)
Visitors walk around Jamsil World Tower's Aquagarden Cafe & Aquarium in Songpa-gu, eastern Seoul on Aug. 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Aquagarden Cafe & Aquarium

If staying at a cool, air conditioned cafe seems like a boring way to spend a summer weekend. However, you may change your mind once you pay a visit to Aquagarden Cafe & Aquarium, where cafe lovers can feast their eyes on colorful fish.

Take Exit Nos. 10 or 11 at Jamsil Station on Subway Line 2 and you will find Lotte World Tower. Aquagarden is located on the first basement floor of the shopping complex.

Ranging from lattes and espressos to ades and tea, Aquagarden’s drinks are not so different from those offered at cafes around town. It also offers the regular range of sweet desserts, like pound cakes, mont blanc cakes and more.

Visitors can experience a unique sight of brilliantly colored fish and turtles swimming in front of their eyes.

Don’t be shy to take your smartphone and take a video of the marine lives of Aqua Garden -- along with all the other visitors.

If you want to a good seat to enjoy the view of marine creatures, The Korea Herald recommends you to visit before noon, as there may be long lines on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Aquagarden is open 10:20 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

Rod locks and woodworks are displayed at Cafe Gaeppul in Jongno-gu, Seoul (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)
Rod locks and woodworks are displayed at Cafe Gaeppul in Jongno-gu, Seoul (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

Cafe Gaeppul

Located on a slope of Naksan Mountain Trail in Seoul's Jongno district, Cafe Gaeppul invites visitors to indulge in panoramic views of Seoul's cityscape.

What sets this cafe apart is its collection of handcrafted pieces, from antique rod locks and woodworks to ceramics and ironworks.

On the first floor, a captivating display of rod locks dating back to the Joseon era is meticulously arranged alongside woodcrafts, which the cafe owner has been collecting since 1989.

Complementing the display, the cafe has also placed pamphlets that delve into the historical traces of the rod locks and wood crafts.

On the second floor, a modern interior awaits, inviting guests to a cozy haven for relishing a cup of coffee or tea while soaking in the mesmerizing cityscape. Sit out on the terrace to feel a gentle breeze and take in an unfettered view of Seoul.

Handicrafts and ceramics fill the room of Bu-eok, an annex of Cafe Gaeppul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)
Handicrafts and ceramics fill the room of Bu-eok, an annex of Cafe Gaeppul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)
An array of ceramics is displayed along the windows of Cafe Gaeppul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)
An array of ceramics is displayed along the windows of Cafe Gaeppul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

Cafe Gaeppul extends beyond its main premises with one additional structure. At the rear of the main building, one encounters a charming hut named "Bu-eok," which showcases a captivating collection of ceramics and handicrafts along the windows. An eclectic collection of paintings and ironworks also catch the eye.

For those planning a visit, consider taking the Jongno 03 bus from Dongdaemun Station, which conveniently makes a stop about 10 meters from the cafe. Cafe Gaeppul is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
Hwang Joo-young (flylikekite@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114