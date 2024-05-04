US announces extension on graphite use for EV tax credits through 2026

Manufacturing equipment is seen during a tour of Foxconn's electric vehicle production facility in Lordstown, Ohio, US November 30, 2022. (Reuters)

The US government announced a decision Friday to extend tax credits for electric vehicles containing Chinese graphite until the end of 2026 -- an extension that followed a demand from EV manufacturers.

On the Federal Register, the Treasury Department posted the final rules on the clean energy vehicle provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that included the temporary exemption of graphite from rules on the use of minerals from "foreign entities of concern," including from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

The IRA provides up to $7,500 in tax credits to buyers of EVs that met sourcing requirements, and were assembled in North America. Automakers without tax benefits would find it difficult to compete against the beneficiaries of the credits.

The strict FEOC rules appear aimed at reshaping EV supply chains away from China amid an intensifying Sino-US rivalry, observers said. The rules have been expected to affect the South Korean EV industry that relies on China's supply chains. (Yonhap)