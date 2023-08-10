Jamboree friendship formed over Korean fried chicken

Sigor Life group members and Polish adult volunteer participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree pose for a photo in Buan-eup, North Jeolla Province. (Sigor Life)

The ill-prepared and ill-fated World Scout Jamboree has been a source of embarrassment and shame for many South Koreans. But amid all the negative publicity over the event's numerous problems -- from the heat wave, to the partially flooded campsite, to the insect bites, hygiene issues, insufficient food and even an alleged peeping tom incident -- there have also emerged stories of unexpected kindness and friendship.

In one such story shared with The Korea Herald, a team of adult volunteers from Poland built a special friendship with local people in the town center of Buan-gun, North Jeolla Province, the county where the trouble-plagued jamboree’s campsite was located.

According to Yun Na-yeon, head of Sigor Life, a content creator group based in Buan-eup, a number of the Polish International Service Team members, who are a part of the Polish contingent at the jamboree, walked into a shop run by Sigor Life on Aug. 3.

Members of Sigor Life offered them coffee and shared conversation, which led to a group dinner that day. On the menu was fried chicken, since the Polish contingent had been longing to try it since seeing the Korean version on YouTube.

The group met once more Sunday to hang out together, taking instant photo booth photos, going to a cafe and having dinner at a popular area restaurant.

After the government decided to close the jamboree campsite early on Tuesday due to the approaching typhoon, the Polish team visited Buan-eup again to say farewell.

Yun said other people in the town center were kind to the Polish contingent. A Korean military veteran at the coffee shop gave them his badge, and the cafe owner provided them with free baked goods and beverages.

"In situations like these, our attitude changes people’s perceptions. Unlike some articles that portray the negative aspects on the surface, there are different sides to the story on the inside," Yun said.

The Polish IST members were not available for comment.

Yoon quoted them as saying that they felt very welcomed by citizens who greeted them with kindness, and that they were grateful.