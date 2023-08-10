Typhoon Khanun causes manhole cover to explode, strike bus

A manhole cover exploded and struck a bus on Thursday in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, due to heavy rain from Typhoon Khanun.

A manhole cover exploded and struck a running bus in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Thursday at 8:05 a.m., due to heavy rain and wind propelled by Typhoon Khanun which struck Korea Thursday morning.

Over 300 millimeters of precipitation is estimated to have fallen overnight in Changwon.

There were six passengers on the bus, but no casualties have been reported. The bus promptly halted and all passengers were disembarked immediately.

The bus was traversing along its course near an apartment building when the manhole cover exploded violently.

Government officials from Changwon said they speculate that the manhole cover could not withstand the abrupt and substantial deluge.

Earlier on Thursday, a separate incident was reported where a bus got a flat tire after hitting a dislodged manhole cover near Gyeonghwa Station in Changwon.