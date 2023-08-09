 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

[Graphic News] 60% of seniors engaged in economic activity: data

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 10, 2023 - 08:00       Updated : Aug 10, 2023 - 08:00

Around 60 percent of South Korean seniors were economically active as of May, data showed, reflecting the state of the country’s rapidly aging population.

The poll by Statistics Korea showed that 60.2 percent of the country's 15.48 million people aged 55 to 79 were economically active, up 0.8 percentage point from the previous year.

The data encompasses both individuals currently employed and those actively in search of job opportunities.

The number of employed people in the age group came to 9.32 million, up 349,000 from a year earlier, with the employment rate moving up 0.8 percentage point over the period to 58.9 percent, it added.

Of all seniors, 68.5 percent replied they wished to continue working, expressing hope to be employed until the average age of 73. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114