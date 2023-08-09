‘Zombieverse’ creator feels confident about entertaining viewers with realistic zombie show

From left: TV director Moon Sang-don, Park Jin-kyung, rapper DinDin, television celebrities Jonathan Yiombi, urologist Hong Seong-wu, former Doosan Bears pitcher Yoo Hee-kwan, comedian Park Na-rae, television celebrity Patricia Yiombi, Tsuki of girl group Billlie and comedian Ro Hong-chul pose for photos before a press conference at the Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo-gu, western Seoul on Tuesday. (Netflix)

TV director Park Jin-kyung shared the satisfaction with his new variety show “Zombieverse,” believing that he was able to draw out realistic reactions from cast and create a project which is more than enough to entertain viewers.

“Instead of feeling the pressure, I am excited to know the result after ‘Zombieverse’ is released today,” Park said during press conference held at the Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo-gu, western Seoul on Tuesday.

The director revealed that he had planned a zombie-themed TV show before Korean-style zombies were recognized by both local and global audience with hit series like “Kingdom,” “All of Us Are Dead” and more.

“Thanks to the smash hit zombie series and films, our country was filled with talented zombie experts. I wanted to take advantage of that as much as I could,” he said.

Park said that the actors, who were specialized in playing zombie characters, movement directors, make-up specialists and choreographers were crucial to his show.

“The staff’s role was very limited. We only brought the cast to the shooting site and gave a brief introduction about the situation. But, the zombie actors went through countless rehearsals to react to the various, impromptu situations,” he said.

Park added that how the zombies greet the cast was important to bring out their realistic reactions. And he felt that the actors’ performances were more than enough to make the cast believe they were “real” zombies.