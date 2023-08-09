 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Presidential office on 24-hour emergency duty over approaching typhoon

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 9, 2023 - 10:36       Updated : Aug 9, 2023 - 10:36
President Yoon Suk Yeol presides over an emergency meeting on the response to Typhoon Khanun at the presidential office building in Seoul on Tuesday. (Presidential office)
President Yoon Suk Yeol presides over an emergency meeting on the response to Typhoon Khanun at the presidential office building in Seoul on Tuesday. (Presidential office)

The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol was on 24-hour emergency duty Wednesday as a powerful typhoon was set to make landfall on the southeast coast and travel northward across the country.

Typhoon Khanun has been forecast to arrive Thursday morning before moving slowly northward on a path that could bring it near the capital area and cause damage on a massive scale.

Yoon might stay up overnight to oversee the response to the approaching typhoon, officials said.

"The typhoon, which was initially expected to travel northward along the East Sea coast, has changed its course and appears that it will pass through the capital area," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency. "We are maintaining an emergency duty system."

Yoon presided over an emergency meeting in the underground bunker of the presidential office building Tuesday to discuss the government's response to the typhoon and will continue to receive real-time briefings Wednesday.

He is expected to pay special attention to the safety of the 37,000 participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree, who were evacuated the previous day from the Saemangeum venue on the southwest coast to eight different regions across the country.

If Yoon works overnight at the presidential office, it will be the second time he has done so to oversee readiness against a typhoon, after staying up during the approach of Typhoon Hinnamnor last September. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114