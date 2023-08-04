[Weekender] Hurry up and wait

A long line forms in front of Kokkili Bagel in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul on July 29. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

People started arriving one after another holding parasols to line up at the entrance of Kokkili Bagel, a local bakery in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul, a little after 7 a.m on July 29.

Though the door was closed and the lights were off, more bagel lovers gathered and formed a long line that stretched to the street’s end as it neared 8:30 a.m., the bakery’s opening time.

They were all there to do their Kokkili Bagel “open run” that morning.

Origins of 'open run' culture

It was not long ago that this term -- open run -- was first used in Korean with a slightly different meaning to its regular English usage.

In Korea, an open run refers to standing in a long line, waiting to enter a restaurant or shop as soon as its doors open.

The term was coined at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the number of customers allowed in stores was restricted by social distancing rules and luxury brands like Chanel had announced imminent price increases.

Hoping to buy before the price hike, loyal customers flocked to such stores -- but so did bulk buyers with plans to resell the items elsewhere.

Images of long lines outside department stores with customers sitting on folding camping chairs and picnic mats and covered in blankets went viral, leading many to question if one should go that far to buy luxury goods.

People made fun of those who stayed up all night or arrived at stores at the crack of dawn.

It was not difficult to spot hate comments in online communities, comparing those waiting in line to homeless residents.

But the phenomenon was not new. Long before the term "open run" was used, clothing retailers often tried to create a buzz by teaming up with designers to offer limited edition items that fans would have to queue for hours for a chance of buying.

But open runs are no longer limited to clothing shops. They happen at other retailers, cafes, restaurants and even box offices, offering self-satisfaction and a unique experience for those willing to stand in line for hours for a few moments of gratification.

Self-satisfaction and special experience

Lee Do-hun, a 43-year-old office worker living in Mok-dong, southwestern Seoul, chose to drive 15 minutes to Kokkili Bagel instead of walking to a closer Paris Baguette -- Korea’s ubiquitous bakery franchise.

Though he had left his house at 7:10 a.m., there was already quite a long line by the time he arrived.

The bagels at Kokkili Bagel are worth the wait in the sweltering summer heat, Lee said.

“The wood-fired bread, including the bagels, are amazing. They are not baked in an electric oven. I wonder if that’s what makes Kokkili Bagel so special,” he said.

Lee said he is willing to stand in line in the early morning waiting for it.