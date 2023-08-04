Fear, anxiety spread after multiple stabbing incidents

The Special Operation Unit are stationed at Ori Station on Friday in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, one of the sites of the crime after a series of warnings were posted on the Internet that they would commit a similar crime after the Bundang knife rampage incident, which injured 14 people. (Yonhap)

Anxiety and fear are spreading among Koreans after a random vehicle and stabbing attack late Thursday afternoon in Seongnam, south of Seoul, with many voicing concerns about safety and some even choosing to cancel their outings to crowded areas.

On Thursday, a 23-year-old man surnamed Choi was captured after he drove a car on a pedestrian walkway, injuring five, and going on a random stabbing rampage at a nearby department store, further injuring nine near Seohyeon Subway Station in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province at around 5:55 p.m. Two of the victims are reportedly in critical condition.

The incident was followed by another stabbing attack made by a man against a high school teacher in Daedeok-gu, Daejeon, on Friday morning. The suspect has been nabbed two hours after the attack, and police are looking into the motive behind the attack believing the suspect knew the victim who was left in critical condition, according to reports.

Both cases came just weeks after a deadly stabbing rampage in Silim-dong, Seoul on July 21, which led to a flurry of calls for stauncher punishment against heinous crimes and stronger security measures.

The cases were also followed by a series of anonymous threats posted online of similar attacks in crowded areas, further raising anxiety and concern among the public.

Cho, an office worker who commutes near Seohyeon Station, recounted experiencing extreme panic on Thursday night while trying to go home after work.

“There is no guarantee that such incidents won't happen again, and the thought of having to worry every day in my daily life is mentally exhausting,” Cho said.

A woman in her 50s surnamed Kim also expressed her anxiety, saying, "Whenever I hear such news, I worry that it could have happened to our family if we were there. I am even considering canceling a family trip we had planned."