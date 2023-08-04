 Back To Top
KIS
Entertainment

Rebooted Treasure heads to Tokyo Dome

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Aug 4, 2023 - 14:21       Updated : Aug 4, 2023 - 14:21
Boy band Treasure (YG Entertainment)
Boy band Treasure (YG Entertainment)

K-pop boy band Treasure is making a foray into Japan's prestigious concert hall, the Tokyo Dome, YG Entertainment said.

On Friday, the agency announced its rookie band is holding a fan meeting under the title "'Hello Again' Tokyo Dome Special" at the Tokyo Dome on Nov. 12.

The biggest concert venue in Japan, the Tokyo Dome is a coveted concert venue for K-pop singers.

The five-city 20-show series will start on Sept. 2-3 at Fukuoka's Kokusai Center and continue over the month in Hyogo's Kobe Port Island Hall on Sept. 8-10, in Kanagawa's Pia Arena MM on Sept. 16-18, Aichi's Sky Expo Hall A on Sept. 23-24 and Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sept. 30-Oct. 1, before finishing up on Nov. 12 at Tokyo Dome.

Having debuted in March 2021, Treasure saw a new career high recently with its second LP, "Reboot," earning the band its first million-seller. Released on July 28, the album racked up an accumulated 1.71 million sales, according to data compiled by Circle Chart from July 23-29.

"Hello Again" is a spinoff fan meeting following the band's latest world tour "Hello," with which the band held 40 shows in 10 countries from November through May.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
