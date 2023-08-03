[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Smuggler” (South Korea) Opened July 26 Crime/Action Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan Jo Choon-ja (Kim Hye-soo) returns to her old town after three years away. Her best buddy, Um Jin-sook (Yum Jung-ah), who spent time in prison on a smuggling conviction during that time, feels betrayed when Choon-ja reappears. But they soon resolve their misunderstanding and collaborate on a mutual goal.

“Elemental” (US) Opened June 14 Animation Directed by Peter Sohn Four different anthropomorphic elements -- fire, water, land and air -- live in Element City. A witty, passionate young woman in the fire element family, Ember, changes the way she sees life after meeting a go-with-the-flow guy from a water element family, Wade Ripple.

“Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One” (US) Opened July 12 Adventure/Action Directed by Christopher McQuarrie The seventh installment of the “Mission: Impossible” series follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the Impossible Mission Force team as they try to prevent a new weapon from falling into the wrong hands in order to save all of humanity.