[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Smuggler”
(South Korea)
Opened July 26
Crime/Action
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Jo Choon-ja (Kim Hye-soo) returns to her old town after three years away. Her best buddy, Um Jin-sook (Yum Jung-ah), who spent time in prison on a smuggling conviction during that time, feels betrayed when Choon-ja reappears. But they soon resolve their misunderstanding and collaborate on a mutual goal.
“Elemental”
(US)
Opened June 14
Animation
Directed by Peter Sohn
Four different anthropomorphic elements -- fire, water, land and air -- live in Element City. A witty, passionate young woman in the fire element family, Ember, changes the way she sees life after meeting a go-with-the-flow guy from a water element family, Wade Ripple.
“Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One”
(US)
Opened July 12
Adventure/Action
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie
The seventh installment of the “Mission: Impossible” series follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the Impossible Mission Force team as they try to prevent a new weapon from falling into the wrong hands in order to save all of humanity.
“Barbie”
(US)
Opened June 19
Comedy/Drama
Directed by Greta Gerwig
Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) live in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. Bu, when Barbie discovers a crack in a portal that connects Barbie Land and the real world, she and Ken get a chance to travel to the real world and live among real people.