Entertainment

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Aug 5, 2023 - 16:00       Updated : Aug 5, 2023 - 16:00

“Smuggler”

(South Korea)

Opened July 26

Crime/Action

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Jo Choon-ja (Kim Hye-soo) returns to her old town after three years away. Her best buddy, Um Jin-sook (Yum Jung-ah), who spent time in prison on a smuggling conviction during that time, feels betrayed when Choon-ja reappears. But they soon resolve their misunderstanding and collaborate on a mutual goal.

“Elemental”

(US)

Opened June 14

Animation

Directed by Peter Sohn

Four different anthropomorphic elements -- fire, water, land and air -- live in Element City. A witty, passionate young woman in the fire element family, Ember, changes the way she sees life after meeting a go-with-the-flow guy from a water element family, Wade Ripple.

“Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One”

(US)

Opened July 12

Adventure/Action

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

The seventh installment of the “Mission: Impossible” series follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the Impossible Mission Force team as they try to prevent a new weapon from falling into the wrong hands in order to save all of humanity.

“Barbie”

(US)

Opened June 19

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Greta Gerwig

Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) live in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. Bu, when Barbie discovers a crack in a portal that connects Barbie Land and the real world, she and Ken get a chance to travel to the real world and live among real people.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
