[Well-curated] Immersive exhibition, music by Han River and fancy desserts

Visitors view the "Endless Mountains and Rivers" by the 18th-century artist Yi In-mun at the NMK's Immersive Digital Gallery, Tuesday. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Artifacts come to life at national museum's digital gallery Artifacts typically remain static in museums, prompting visitors to imagine for themselves how they were used historically. The National Museum of Korea Immersive Digital Gallery hopes to offer interpretations of them with cutting-edge digital technologies. Spread across the ground floor to the second floor, the NMK's Immersive Digital Gallery offers a journey through time. On the ground floor, paintings by renowned Joseon-era artists are reborn on a massive panoramic screen measuring 60 meters in width and 5 meters in height. On it, the autumnal landscape of "Endless Mountains and Rivers" by the 18th-century painter Yi In-mun springs to life -- people sailing on boats, scaling steep mountain slopes and carrying various goods using donkeys -- transporting viewers back to a bygone era. Each video is 11-12 minutes long and visitors can sit on the floor and fully immerse themselves in the captivating scenes. The serene background music adds an extra layer of engagement to the experience. At another section of the gallery, an interactive digital stone chamber allows visitors to explore the Goguryeo mural tombs in depth. Carefully selected from studies on Pyongyang's Anak area, once the heart of Goguryeo culture, the digitally re-created chamber offers a glimpse into stories of the people of Goguryeo.

A digital wall with beloved artifacts that museum visitors have chosen are showcased at the NMK's Immersive Digital Gallery. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

For those seeking a more hands-on experience, the second-floor section offers interactive activities such as creating one's own portrait or engaging in VR experiences. The Immersive Digital Gallery is open to visitors during regular museum operating hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The museum operates until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The VR experiences require advance reservations.

The Hangang Summer Music Picnic (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Jazz picnic and silent DJ party by Han River If you've had enough of the scorching heat, head out to the Han River this weekend for some soulful jazz melodies and the soothing nighttime breeze that'll cool things down a notch. On Friday evening, the Hangang Summer Music Picnic will take center stage at Yeouido Han River Park. The one-hour jazz concert will kick off at 8 p.m., featuring jazz vocalists Woongsan, Lee Ju-mi and Maria Kim, accompanied by jazz saxophonist Lee Jung-sik will invite the audience Visitors can kick back and relax on bean bags scattered across the lawn. The event is free and no prior reservations are required. However, outside food and alcohol are not allowed.

Silent DJ party (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

On Saturday, prepare for an outdoor silent DJ party under Mapo Bridge from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You'll be able to shake it out on the dance floor to the DJ's beats with wireless headphones while enjoying views of the Han River at night. Advance tickets are available at 5,000 won online while tickets are 8,000 won at the door. Reservations will stay open until the day before the event. For those unable to make this Saturday's party, mark your calendars for the next session on Aug. 12.

Seoul Angmusae's Kouign-amann (Seoul Angmusae)

Seongsu’s kitsch dessert cafe Seoul Angmusae in Yongsan There are a ton of hip and trendy cafes and dessert shops in Seoul, but you won't be able to miss the colorful, kitsch and retro-looking building in one of the back alleys near Sinyongsan Station on Subway Line No. 4. Seoul Angmusae, a dessert and coffee shop that opened in Seongsu-dong in 2021 has opened a third store in Yongsan, after a second on Jeju Island. The cafe is known among coffee connoisseurs and dessert lovers for its eye-pleasing, colorful and fancy desserts. The most popular items there are its well-balanced cold brew that complements the flavor-rich cinnamon roll and flaky Kouign-amann.

Seoul Angmusae's Kouign-amann (Seoul Angmusae)

Seoul Angmusae's signature cinnamon rolls (Seoul Angmusae)