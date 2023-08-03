[Herald Interview] Lee Byung-hun loves black comedy projects for allowing him to bring creative ideas

Lee Byung-hun finds acting in black comedy flicks exciting, as there is room for him to suggest creative ideas and improvisation, or even slapstick action sequences.

According to Lee, his upcoming “Concrete Utopia” is not a mere disaster flick, but a black comedy that realistically depicts human nature in an extreme environment.

“For some comic scenes in the movie, not just me but the entire staff really enjoyed shooting. I think the black comedy genre gives me room to suggest creative ideas for more comical and fresh acting. For that reason, I really loved how this movie was open to trying out various things and making good scenes together,” Lee told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on Tuesday.

In “Concrete Utopia,” Lee plays Kim Young-tak, a representative of the residents at Hwanggung Apartment building No. 103, which is the only apartment to have survived a major earthquake in Seoul. Young-tak, a low-profile, shy character in the beginning, gradually become a merciless leader among the survivors.