Entertainment

Summer stunner Kwon Eun-bi returns with 'The Flash'

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Aug 3, 2023 - 17:21       Updated : Aug 3, 2023 - 17:21
Singer Kwon Eun-bi conducts a press showcase event for her first single
Singer Kwon Eun-bi conducts a press showcase event for her first single "The Flash" in Seoul on Wednesday. (Woolim Entertainment)

Soloist Kwon Eun-bi is out to solidify her image as a sexy summer queen that she gained with her steamy performance at the 2023 Waterbomb music festival with new single "The flash."

"I'm back after 10 months with my first solo single, and it's a summer album," she said during a press showcase in Seoul on Wednesday. "I always try to show a new side with my albums, and this time I've brought three songs of different genres, all tuning in with the summer season vibes."

The single's title song is an upbeat dance pop tune telling a story inspired by the mythical persona of Persephone.

"The lyrics liken the moment a couple falls in love to a game. I hope it's loved by not only my fans but the public," she said.

Also included on the album is another festival-friendly song, "Comet" and a vivacious band score "Beautiful Night," the latter on which Kwon is credited as the main lyricist.

She performed "The Flash" and "Beautiful Night" at Wednesday's event.

Her comeback this summer has been more awaited than ever with the singer stealing the limelight at the annual water blowout. In July, she also attended Waterbomb events in Japan, where she again stunned the crowd with her mesmerizing stage presence.

Singer Kwon Eun-bi conducts a press showcase event for her first single
Singer Kwon Eun-bi conducts a press showcase event for her first single "The Flash" in Seoul on Wednesday. (Woolim Entertainment)

With her renewed fame, her song "Underwater" from her last EP, October's "Lethality," also entered the spotlight again, surging back up the local music charts.

" feel lucky that I've made this connection with summer," she said. "Hopefully, I could return back to people's minds every summer."

Kwon made herself known as the winner of Mnet's 2018 girl group audition program "Produce 48" and debuted as a member of the show's project team I*Zone. Following the disbandment of the group, she came out solo in August 2021 with her first EP "Open."

With her second anniversary just around the corner, Kwon briefly shared her thoughts and ambitions.

"I've learned much and improved through my two years of solo career. I still have a long way to go and grow, and I wish I could stay like this for a long time, trying new things with every comeback."



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
