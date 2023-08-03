Local governments launch probes into structures after reports of poor construction

Workers perform reinforcement work at a underground parking lot of an apartment building in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. The parking lot has been included in the list of the 15 structures that Korea Land and Housing Corp. revealed to have omitted critical structural components from during its construction. (Yonhap)

Regional governments and state-run construction companies have launched full-fledged investigations into buildings constructed using flat slab methods on Thursday, following revelations that some 16.5 percent of apartment complexes built under the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) are missing critical structural components.

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced on Thursday that it will conduct a special inspection on 48 local structures in the city that were built using flat slab designs, from Aug. 7 to 30.

The special inspection will be conducted jointly by the public and private sectors to see if the building meets mandatory structural design criteria, the city government said. The inspection will test the concrete's strength as well as the strength of reinforcement materials used in the concrete slabs.

Seoul Housing and Communities Corp. (SH) also said on Wednesday it will inspect a total of eight apartment complexes it has built in Seoul using flat slab designs, with the help of third-party institutions specialized in performing safety diagnoses.

SH said it plans to announce the results after holding thorough tests, such as non-destructive tests on concrete. It aims to complete the investigation by the end of the week, it added.

The Gyeonggi Housing and Urban Development Corp. also announced Wednesday that it will launch investigations into 10 apartment complexes it has built under the flat slab method, with the help of various safety diagnosis agencies, supervisors and construction companies to check whether major structural parts were built with appropriate structural components.

The series of investigations follows the LH's revelation on Monday, when it released a list of its construction projects across the country that used flat slab designs lacking the necessary steel reinforcements.

Flat slab design utilizes concrete columns to directly support the concrete slabs in a structure without the support of steel beams. This method is utilized to allow more vertical space. However, since the lack of beams could lead to heavy pressure on the concrete columns, implementation of extra vertical steel reinforcements is often required for safety.

According to the LH's list, 15 out of 91 apartment buildings the state-run corporation has built neglected to use steel reinforcements.

The LH's announcement added fuel to the controversy, as in April, an underground parking lot at an apartment complex that was under construction in Geomdan New Town in Incheon collapsed due to the lack of the steel reinforcements. LH was in charge of the construction, and it was using the flat slab method.

Experts say the flat slab design itself is a sound way to construct buildings, but during the construction process, meticulous attention to detail and clear communication is needed.

"When used properly, flat slab designs are structurally very safe and an effective way of constructing buildings," Ahn Hyeong-jun, a professor of architecture at Konkuk University, told the Korea Herald.

"However, communication is key when trying to build structures using the flat slab designs, as construction workers must go through the complicated process of weaving reinforcements at the joint between the column and the concrete slab above. There are lots of foreign workers at the site, and such communication is not often easily made," he said.

The professor added that flat slab designs are typically used in constructing underground parking lots, and that there should be less concern regarding the dangers of their use in above-ground levels of residential buildings.