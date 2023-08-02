‘Physical: 100’ production team to create new sports competition show

Local broadcaster MBC on Tuesday confirmed the production of new sports variety show “University Survival.”

MBC will join hands with production company Luyworks Media and screenwriter Kang Sook-kyung, who helmed Netflix’s hit reality series “Physical: 100,” together with the broadcaster.

“University Survival” will require its contestants, who are sports-related majors or are members of Korean university sports clubs, to battle it out in intense survival matches to find South Korea’s best sports university.

“The participants are not limited to Korean citizens. Foreign exchange students who currently attend local universities can apply for the upcoming competition as well,” an MBC official told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

MBC began accepting applications Tuesday without announcing the deadline for applications.

University students between 19 and 29 years of age, including those on leave or who have graduated, are eligible to apply to participate in “University Survival” via the program’s official website.

The series is set to be aired in the first half of 2024.