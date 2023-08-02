Korea contemplates downgrading COVID-19 classification amid resurgence

Jee Young-mee, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said during a plenary session of the Central Disease Control Headquarters on Wednesday. (The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency)

The head of South Korea's disease control agency said Wednesday that the government will carefully decide whether to downgrade the classification of COVID-19 next week, noting an uptick in the number of infections in recent weeks.

“We will carefully assess the timing of lowering COVID-19's classification to class 4 by studying domestic and foreign trends, quarantine operations, and consulting with experts,” Jee Young-mee, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Wednesday.

However, the agency said it would delay that decision in light of the current outbreak, which recorded 45,000 average daily COVID-19 infections last week.

If adjusted to class 4, COVID-19 will be treated like other respiratory infectious diseases. The mask-wearing mandate would be lifted everywhere including vulnerable places such as hospital-grade or higher medical institutions that treat inpatients or residential medical facilities with groups vulnerable to infectious diseases.

The KDCA had planned to downgrade the classification of COVID-19 from the current class 2 to class 4, where influenza is classified, this month.

COVID-19 had been classified as a class 1 disease since the outbreak, and was adjusted to class 2 last year. Infectious diseases classified as class 2 should be reported to the government within 24 hours of occurrence, unlike class 4 which do not.

The XBB variant is an omicron subvariant which is prevalent at home and abroad. It has weaker symptoms than other variants, and the disease risk is also not high, according to the disease control agency.

“The number of new COVID-19 infections is increasing due to reduced immunity over time after vaccination, non-wearing masks, and increased indoor life under the heat wave. The risk of COVID-19 is not big for healthy people, but protection for the elderly and those with weakened immune systems is still needed,” the KDCA noted.

The number of confirmed cases in the current outbreak is still about 35 percent of the highest number recorded last summer, and 60 percent of the highest figure in winter.