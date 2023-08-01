Deep contractions in imports leads to trade surplus in July

Shipping containers are placed at Busan port on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Korea narrowly avoided a trade deficit in July as falling prices of energy and raw materials pulled imports down faster than exports.

Outbound shipments fell 16.5 percent on-year to $50.33 billion last month, while inbound shipments fell 25.4 percent to $48.7 billion, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Korea Customs Service released Tuesday.

Accordingly, Korea logged a trade surplus of $1.63 billion in July, marking a $500 million increase from a month earlier. It is the first time since November 2021 Korea has had a trade a surplus for two straight months.

This marks a turnaround from the 15-month streak of deficits shown from March 2022 to May 2023. It was the longest period of trade deficit since the 29-month record from January 1995 to May 1997.

"Trade balance has been recording a surplus for consecutive months from June to July, showing a sign of favorable balance trend. This is due to the recovery of exports to China and major businesses such as the semiconductor industry," Trade Minister Lee Chang-yang said.

But declining exports gave a bittersweet edge to the news.

Korea’s exports fell by 16.5 percent on-year in July, declining for the 10th consecutive month.

The sluggish exports came as the overseas sales of semiconductors, the country's key export item, sank 33.6 percent on-year on falling demand and a drop in chip prices, resulting in a $3.8 billion drop.

The Trade Ministry viewed the delay in global economic recovery and slump in the chip industry affected the weak exports. It projected the chip industry will rebound within this year as the cut in memory chip production eases inventory woes and demand for advanced products such as DDR5 increases.