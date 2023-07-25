Korea’s economy grows 0.6% in Q2

This photo shows containers for unloading at Busan Port, Tuesday. Korea's exports led the growth in GDP despite the slow investment and consumption. (Yonhap)

Korea’s economy has managed to avoid negative growth by expanding 0.6 percent in the April-June period from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea said Tuesday, chiefly due to imports that fell even more sharply than the country's weak exports.

According to the preliminary data from the BOK, the country’s gross domestic product, a key measure of economic growth, showed a 0.6 percent on-quarter increase. The growth rate for the first half of 2023 stood at 0.9 percent, 0.1 percentage point higher than the forecast made by the central bank.

Though economic growth surpassed expectations, the figures show a grim outlook on the Asia's No. 4 economy as consumption and investment were slow in the second quarter.

The latest data showed private spending dropped by 0.1 percent as service consumption for foods and accommodations slowed. Private spending led the growth of the Korean economy in the previous quarter.

Public spending grew by 1.9 percent, the lowest since the 2.3 percent of the first quarter of 1997, when the country was hit by a financial crisis. Investment on construction edged up on a 0.1 percent contraction, while facility investment stood flat at 0 percent.

Domestic consumption's contribution to the economic growth fell to minus 0.6 percent, dropping into the minus range for the first time since the first quarter of 2022.

The growth of gross domestic income stood flat at 0 percent, too. The lowest since the minus 1.3 percent observed in the third quarter of last year.

Yet exports in the second quarter remained steady. Net exports contributed 1.3 percentage points to Korea's economic growth in the period, marking a large increase from the minus 0.2 percentage point of the previous quarter.

Still the overall exports dropped by 1.8 percent, as exports for oil products and transportation service plunged, despite the increase in exports for chips and automobiles.

Imports showed a larger drop due to decreased bills for crude oil and natural gas, offsetting the limited exports and enabling the net exports to lead the economic growth.

"Consumption related to face-to-face activities dropped after jumping earlier this year following the lifting of social distancing measures. Spending was slow even during the ‘golden holidays' period of May due to bad weather," Shin Seung-chul, director general of the BOK's economic statistics division, said.

The 0.6 percent increase was an improvement from the 0.3 percent growth during the previous quarter and the 0.4 percent contraction during the fourth quarter of 2022. But it still falls short when compared to how the economy grew by 0.9 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

Still, the BOK assessed the Korean economy is slowly getting back on track. It denied the interpretation that the figures show "recession-led growth," referring to how the dip in imports covers up for the drop in exports.

"The economy is showing signs of making a recovery from the slump," Shin said.

“It would be more appropriate to interpret that improvements in net exports from chips and automobiles led economic growth, rather than saying (the figures show) recession-led growth,” he said.

As Shin said, the 0.9 percent economic growth for the first half of 2023 exceeds the BOK’s expectations, which were for 0.8 percent growth.

"If the economy grows by 1.7 percent in the second half of the year, backed by 0.7 percent growth from both the third and fourth quarters of 2023, the yearly growth rate will reach 1.4 percent,” Shin said. The BOK had initially projected that the Korean economy would grow by 1.4 percent this year.

The central bank projects growth to recover from the third quarter, similar to how the government expects the economy to pick up in the latter half of 2023 after the slump earlier in the year.

“In the third quarter, private consumption will show slow recovery based on positive consumer sentiment and the temporary factors affecting public spending will be resolved,” Shin said.