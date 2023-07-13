BOK extends rate pause amid cooler inflation

BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong delivers the base rate decision made by the Monetary Policy Committee during a press conference held at the bank's headquarters in central Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

The Bank of Korea kept the base rate unchanged at 3.5 percent Thursday, going for a fourth consecutive freeze as inflation has shown signs of cooling down significantly.

The six-member monetary policy board unanimously voted for a rate freeze, while agreeing to keep the terminal rate at 3.75 percent, the BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said at a press conference held shortly after the rate-setting meeting.

The central bank was able to maintain the rate as inflation has been giving firmer signs of easing, with the consumer prices growth falling to 2.7 percent last month, coming down to below 3 percent level for the first time in 21 months. The core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, also dropped to 3.5 percent, marking a 0.4 percentage fall from a month before.

Yet, inflationary concerns still remain. The recent cooldown of inflation stems from the base effect of the price jumps from last year when international oil prices spiked, rather than policymakers succeeding to tamp down the soaring prices.

The BOK projected consumer prices index to rebound soon as the base effect wears off.

“The consumer prices growth will continue to slow down until July, but will rebound in August and fluctuate in the 3 percent range by the end of this year, making the yearly figure stand at 3.5 percent like the projection made in May,” Rhee said.

That was also the case for the US CPI which fell to 3.1 percent in June, while the core inflation rose by 4.8 percent.

“The inflation has cooled down in the US, too. But it may rebound from the base effect,” Rhee said.

Another factor causing inflationary concerns is the hikes in public utility charges. Following the raises in electricity, gas charges earlier this year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday it will raise the subway and bus charges within the coming months.

“The raises in public utility charges up until now have been included in the prices growth projection made earlier this year. But if there are further raises, the figure would have to be adjusted,” Rhee said.

The country's tight labor market also could create upward pressure. Korea’s employment rate in June hit 63.5 percent, a record high since 1982. Its jobless rate dived to 2.7 percent, the lowest since 1999.

Though the robust labor market signals an economy on the recovery, it is likely to push wages higher, which could contribute to higher inflation.

With the rate freeze, the rate gap between Korea and the US remains at 1.75 percentage points. As the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise the base rates by 25 basis point to 5.25 to 5.5 percent end of this month, the gap could widen to 2 percentage points.

The Fed may take a step further, delivering a total of 50 basis point rate hike within this year.

“A strong majority of committee participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates two or more times by the end of the year," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech made in Spain on June 29.

If the Fed lifts the key rates by 50 basis points and the BOK maintains the rate-keeping stance, the gap could further widen to 2.25 percentage points.

The diverging rate differential between Korea and the US is associated with concerns on an outflow of foreign capital and heightened currency volatility.

Rhee, however, stressed the rate gap is not the sole factor in both capital flow and currency liquidity. The governor has repeatedly stressed the BOK will not “mechanically” follow the Fed’s decision.

“It is not that the BOK ignores the Korea-US rate gap. But (Korea’s financial market) does not depend solely on the rate gap,” Rhee said.

As Rhee said, the currency is expected to remain stable. The Korean won against the US greenback opened at 1,275 won Thursday as the US CPI indicated signs of inflation cooling down, falling from the previous closing price at 1,288.7 won.

“The BOK is aware of the rate gap but it is not our sole concern. We need to step away from the perception,” Rhee said.