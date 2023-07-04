Korea lowers growth outlook to 1.4% on slow recovery

Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier in Busan, country's largest port city, Sunday. (Yonhap)

The Korean government revised down the economic growth rate projection to 1.4 percent on Tuesday as its export sector struggles to rebound, delaying the economy's recovery to next year.

The revision came as the Finance Ministry and other related ministries announced the economic policy measures for the latter half of 2023. The gross domestic product growth forecast was cut from the previous 1.6 percent to 1.4 percent.

The ministry initially suggested that the Korean economy would see a rebound in mid-2023, but the new forecast has dialed it back to a slow recovery in the second half of 2023, before starting to make a full-scale recovery next year.

"The latter half of this year is an important inflection point which will show the potential of the Korean economy as it recovers from difficulties," President Yoon Suk Yeol said after being briefed on the measures.

"Expansion of exports, the basis of our economy in a country with the highest foreign dependency in the world, and the source of jobs, should be the foremost agenda for the economic policies," Yoon said.

Furthermore, the Finance Ministry suggested a 3.3 percent consumer price inflation rate for this year, pulling down the previous projection by 0.2 percentage point.

Supporting the projection, Korea’s consumer price rate fell to 2.2 percent in July, falling to the 2 percent range for the first time 21 months, coming near to the Bank of Korea target rate at 2 percent.

Export-led growth

Korea plans to go all out to make exports and investments lead the momentum for economic recovery this year, the government said.

This year, Korea will dispatch delegations to 10 countries with high prospects of exports to connect businesses and buyers. The list of the 10 countries has not been confirmed yet, but it will include nations that Korea has held or plans to hold summits with.

It will put in 184 trillion won ($141 billion) in trade financing within this year, providing loans to export-focused SMEs. It also plans to give tax benefits to the SMEs to boost global sales exports.

Korea will work on being one of the top four weapon sellers in the world by 2027, as previously vowed by the president. Korea is at No. 8, according to multiple research institutions.

To invigorate the venture industry, the government plans to expand support and state funds to include venture businesses founded overseas by Korean nationals.

Furthermore, it will encourage the reshoring of businesses in the 17 advanced strategic industries, such as semiconductor, display and secondary cell, increasing the rate of state-funded investments up to 50 percent.

To attract foreign talents, it will prolong the sunset provision on tax reduction on the income tax for foreign engineers offered for the first five years.

Financially advanced market

Some of the government-led changes to improve the local financial market is expected to come within the year.

The requirement for foreigners to register in advance before investing in the local stock market has been dropped. The revision was made in June and the new law will come into effect from mid-December.

Local brokerages' yearslong plan to launch the first alternative trading system here is anticipated to gain approval within this year, too. The Korea Exchange is the country's sole bourse operator.

The government plans to issue foreign exchange equalization bonds up to $2.7 billion this year for currency stability.

As slated, offshore financial firms will be able to participate in the local foreign exchange market as the revision of the Foreign Exchange Transition Act is to be implemented within this year.

The government also vowed to make the World Government Bond Index inclusion happen soon -- a move expected to attract more foreign investments -- after failing to make the list this year.

Improving livelihoods

With the raise of utility charges pressuring households this year, the government has vowed to refrain from raising the public utility charges temporarily by increasing the efficiency of the state-run companies.

It assessed that the real estate market has been making a soft landing as housing prices are falling. However, the "jeonse" market has been facing uncertainties as the selling price could fall lower than the housing deposits. The government has decided to allow landlords to take out loans to give back the deposits to tenants. It will put in an extra 23 trillion won for loans to buy housings and rent deposits.

The cut on oil tax will continue until December. The decision to prolong the cut will be made after August, depending on international oil prices.