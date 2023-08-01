Jazz, outdoor movies and canoeing at Han River

With summer in full swing, Seoul City has planned a month of fun-filled activities by the Han River, from outdoor movie screenings to silent disco parties.

The 17-day festival, with 24 summer programs at eight Han River parks, will run from Friday until Aug. 20.

The event kicks off with a music festival Friday in Yeouido, western Seoul, with jazz vocalists Woongsan and Maria Kim set to perform. Visitors can also go for a nighttime dip at the outdoor swimming pools at Nanji and Yanghwa Han River parks, a silent DJ party at Yeouido Han River park and more in the first week.

Starting the second week, a bunch of water activities from bottle boat racing games at Jamsil Han River park, to canoeing in Seorae Naru and yachting at Sebitseom will be on offer.

In the third week, free outdoor movie screenings will return to Yeouido and Mangwon with four films: “Minari,” “A Dog’s Journey,” “Little Forest” and “La La Land.” At Gangseo Han River park, residents can kick back and relax in a “self-healing space” or stretch it out in a yoga session around the pedestrian Seonyu Bridge in Yanghwa.

A pedal-less bike competition, a water safety class, a summer ecology class and b-boy and fire shows are also on the city’s summer activity list.

“To help citizens beat the scorching heat, the city government has prepared a bounty of outdoor activities so that people can cool off within the city. I hope everybody can spend their summer vacation with their family, friends and loved ones at the Han River,” said Joo Yong-tae, head of the city’s Hangang Project Headquarters, via a press release.

In case of extreme heat, the city government said it would prepare emergency vehicles or adjust the programs’ operation time as a precaution.

More information about the event is available at the Hangang River Festival website and on Facebook and Instagram.