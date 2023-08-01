 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

Morocco recalls friendly ties with Korea on Throne Day

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Aug 1, 2023 - 14:02       Updated : Aug 1, 2023 - 14:02
Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi delivers remarks in celebration of Throne Day at his residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi delivers remarks in celebration of Throne Day at his residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Moroccan Embassy in Seoul held a ceremony to commemorate Throne Day, marking the accession to the throne of King Mohammed VI in 1999.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of Mohammed VI's appointment as the Moroccan monarch, succeeding his father, King Hassan II.

Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi emphasized the longstanding, deep-rooted and friendly ties between Morocco and Korea.

Rabat and Seoul established diplomatic relations in July 1962.

Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi (second from right) and Israeli Ambassador to Korea Akiva Tor (second from left) exchange greetings at Throne Day in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi (second from right) and Israeli Ambassador to Korea Akiva Tor (second from left) exchange greetings at Throne Day in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

"Cooperation has blossomed into mutually beneficial ties," Rachadi underlined, applauding the strong leadership, innovative approaches, sound investments and shared values of the two countries.

He recalled the Moroccan-Korean connection that began long before the establishment of diplomatic relations in the 1950s, when Moroccan soldiers first set foot here as part of a volunteer section of the French Battalion of the United Nations Organization, sent to aid the Republic of Korea during the Korean War.

According to Rachadi, eight Moroccan soldiers rest eternally on Korean soil, with around twenty more currently undergoing the identification process.

The sacrifices of those soldiers forged an unbreakable bond between the two nations as they fought together to protect shared democratic ideals, noted Rachadi.

Two memorial “mu-gung-hwa” trees were planted on the premises of the Moroccan Ambassador's residence in Yongsan-gu to honor brave Moroccan soldiers. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Two memorial “mu-gung-hwa” trees were planted on the premises of the Moroccan Ambassador's residence in Yongsan-gu to honor brave Moroccan soldiers. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

"From the time of the war, our two people, Moroccans and Koreans, shared a bond as blood brothers," stated Rachadi, expressing the deep sense of solidarity that still persists today.

The ambassador's residence has two memorial "mu-gung-hwa" trees offered by the Korean government to honor two brave Moroccan soldiers who perished in the war and were buried at the UN Cemetery in Busan.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114