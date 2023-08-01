Morocco recalls friendly ties with Korea on Throne Day

Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi delivers remarks in celebration of Throne Day at his residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The Moroccan Embassy in Seoul held a ceremony to commemorate Throne Day, marking the accession to the throne of King Mohammed VI in 1999. This year marks the 24th anniversary of Mohammed VI's appointment as the Moroccan monarch, succeeding his father, King Hassan II. Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi emphasized the longstanding, deep-rooted and friendly ties between Morocco and Korea. Rabat and Seoul established diplomatic relations in July 1962.

Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi (second from right) and Israeli Ambassador to Korea Akiva Tor (second from left) exchange greetings at Throne Day in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

"Cooperation has blossomed into mutually beneficial ties," Rachadi underlined, applauding the strong leadership, innovative approaches, sound investments and shared values of the two countries. He recalled the Moroccan-Korean connection that began long before the establishment of diplomatic relations in the 1950s, when Moroccan soldiers first set foot here as part of a volunteer section of the French Battalion of the United Nations Organization, sent to aid the Republic of Korea during the Korean War. According to Rachadi, eight Moroccan soldiers rest eternally on Korean soil, with around twenty more currently undergoing the identification process. The sacrifices of those soldiers forged an unbreakable bond between the two nations as they fought together to protect shared democratic ideals, noted Rachadi.

Two memorial “mu-gung-hwa” trees were planted on the premises of the Moroccan Ambassador's residence in Yongsan-gu to honor brave Moroccan soldiers. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)