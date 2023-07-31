Seoul outlines agency scheme for foreign domestic helper pilot

Civic groups protest a pilot project to introduce 100 foreign domestic helpers in the middle of a public hearing, holding signs that read "Opposition to slavery." (Yonhap)

About 100 foreign domestic helpers will start working in housework and child care at home in Seoul on a trial basis from as early as this year, the Labor Ministry said Monday.

The pilot project will be conducted within the city of Seoul, and the foreign domestic helpers will work for at least six months. The main users of the service will be dual-income couples in their 20s to 40s with children, single-parent families and pregnant women.

When government-certified agencies hire foreign domestic workers, the worker will provide domestic and child care services under a contract with the agency. The worker will receive an E-9 visa and wages at or above the minimum wage.

Accommodation for foreign domestic workers will be provided by the agencies that sign the contract with the worker, but the worker must pay rent. The Seoul Metropolitan Government will initially support accommodation, transportation and interpretation costs for foreign domestic workers to help them settle in Korea.

Workers from countries such as the Philippines, which operates a certificate system related to domestic services, will initially be considered. Housekeeping workers from the Philippines must obtain a certificate after six months of training at the vocational training center of their country.

The Korean government will consider relevant experiences and knowledge, age and Korean and English skills while selecting candidates. Helpers with criminal records, a history of mental illness or drug use will not be allowed to take part in the pilot project.

For the convenience of both workers and users, basic lectures about the Korean language, culture and labor law will be provided to foreign helpers before and shortly after entering Korea. After being assigned to a domestic worker service agency, hygiene and safety education, including prevention of child abuse, will be provided.

According to the result of the pilot project, which will kick off as early as this year, the official project to introduce foreign domestic helpers will be designed.

Meanwhile, civic groups including the Korean Women Workers' Association condemned the government's push for the pilot projects, saying the policy legalizes exploitation of migrant women workers and does not guarantee them the right to work safely.

Activists held signs that read "Opposition to slavery" and protested at the conference hall where the public hearing took place. They said the government's hopes of boosting the birth rate through the scheme was misplaced, pointing out that total fertility rates in Hong Kong and Taiwan gradually fell after introducing similar schemes for foreign domestic helpers.

Kim Hye-jung, an official with the Korea Migrant Women's Human Rights Center, said that the introduction of foreign domestic workers "is sex and racial discrimination, and it is only an attempt to bring in cheap manpower."