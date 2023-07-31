 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Late Marine Corps chief named Korean War hero of the month

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 31, 2023 - 09:09       Updated : Jul 31, 2023 - 09:09
This undated file photo shows the late Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kim Sung-eun. (The veterans ministry)
This undated file photo shows the late Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kim Sung-eun. (The veterans ministry)

South Korea's veterans ministry has chosen a late Marine Corps commander as next month's Korean War hero for his leadership in front-line combat operations during the 1950-53 conflict, officials said Monday.

The late Lt. Gen. Kim Sung-eun is credited with successfully leading key wartime missions, including retaking a hill held by North Koreans in Changwon, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 6, 1950, to stall the enemy's advance.

He also successfully led a surprise amphibious landing operation in Tongyeong, 326 km southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 16, 1950, to recapture the city and defend nearby areas from North Korean threats.

For his heroics, the government awarded him the highest order of military merit on Oct. 30, 1951. After the war, Kim served as the fourth commandant of the Marine Corps and the country's defense minister before passing away on May 15, 2007. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114