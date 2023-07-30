 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

‘Elemental’ becomes 2023’s most-viewed foreign movie

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jul 30, 2023 - 14:46       Updated : Jul 30, 2023 - 17:36
“Elemental” (Walt Disney Korea)
“Elemental” (Walt Disney Korea)

Disney-owned Pixar Animation Studios’ “Elemental” has become the most-viewed foreign film this year in South Korea, contrary to the film’s not-so-positive North American box office record.

According to data compiled by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), “Elemental” has drawn 5.58 million moviegoers here as of Sunday since its release on June 14. “Elemental” took over the title of the most-viewed foreign film, previously held by Japanese animated film “Suzume” which had attracted 5.53 million admissions since March 8 as of Sunday.

Just a week ago, “Elemental” became the most-viewed Pixar film ever released in South Korea, breaking the record set by “Inside Out” (2015) which attracted 4.97 million viewers.

The film also attracted the second-highest ticket sales so far this year. Don Lee’s “The Roundup: No Way Out” attracted 10 million moviegoers 31 days after the film's opening on May 31.

Set in a bayside metropolis called Elemental City, the film revolves around four elements that live in harmony – fire, water, land and air. The film is a love story between water element Wade Ripple and fire element Ember Lumen. Wade and Ember learn to collaborate with each other to save Ember’s family business.

Directed by Korean American Peter Sohn, the film is inspired by his childhood and his parents who immigrated to New York from South Korea.

The story of immigrants, family sacrifice and characters’ individuality resonated with Korean audiences. The film’s success here is attributed largely to positive word of mouth.

As of Sunday afternoon, “Elemental” was moved one slot down to rank the second in the local box office after director Ryoo Seung-wan’s crime action flick “Smugglers” opened Wednesday to take the No. 1 spot. “Smugglers” attracted more than 1 million admissions on the first weekend since its release.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114