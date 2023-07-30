‘Elemental’ becomes 2023’s most-viewed foreign movie

Disney-owned Pixar Animation Studios’ “Elemental” has become the most-viewed foreign film this year in South Korea, contrary to the film’s not-so-positive North American box office record.

According to data compiled by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), “Elemental” has drawn 5.58 million moviegoers here as of Sunday since its release on June 14. “Elemental” took over the title of the most-viewed foreign film, previously held by Japanese animated film “Suzume” which had attracted 5.53 million admissions since March 8 as of Sunday.

Just a week ago, “Elemental” became the most-viewed Pixar film ever released in South Korea, breaking the record set by “Inside Out” (2015) which attracted 4.97 million viewers.

The film also attracted the second-highest ticket sales so far this year. Don Lee’s “The Roundup: No Way Out” attracted 10 million moviegoers 31 days after the film's opening on May 31.

Set in a bayside metropolis called Elemental City, the film revolves around four elements that live in harmony – fire, water, land and air. The film is a love story between water element Wade Ripple and fire element Ember Lumen. Wade and Ember learn to collaborate with each other to save Ember’s family business.

Directed by Korean American Peter Sohn, the film is inspired by his childhood and his parents who immigrated to New York from South Korea.

The story of immigrants, family sacrifice and characters’ individuality resonated with Korean audiences. The film’s success here is attributed largely to positive word of mouth.

As of Sunday afternoon, “Elemental” was moved one slot down to rank the second in the local box office after director Ryoo Seung-wan’s crime action flick “Smugglers” opened Wednesday to take the No. 1 spot. “Smugglers” attracted more than 1 million admissions on the first weekend since its release.