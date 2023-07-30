[Herald Interview] Playing tragi-comic rescuer a balancing act for Ha Jung-woo

Ha Jung-woo, with a filmography versatile and colorful in terms of genres and characters, has created many memorable moments on the screen with his natural and realistic approach, such as with Choi Hyung-bae in 2012’s “Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time” and Gang-rim in 2017’s “Along With the Gods.”

As much as it appears that acting runs naturally in his blood, acting is still the focus of Ha’s intense efforts and labor, even after 20 years of experience.

“I’m always concerned about presenting freshness to the audience. Because I’ve shown a duo acting pair with Ju Ji-hoon in ‘Along With the Gods,’ many would see us acting together again boring. But I don’t want to miss out an opportunity to do great work out of worries of such audience feedback. Of course, it’s my homework to avoid banal acting,” Ha told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on July 24.

In his upcoming adventure flick “Ransomed,” his first film in three years since “Closet,” Ha reunites with director Kim Seung-hun, who helmed 2016 thriller “Tunnel.” Ha appeared as protagonist Jung-soo, who becomes stuck inside a demolished tunnel.

He now plays Min-jun, who is on a mission to rescue a fellow diplomat, with a bag full of cash to trade with local gangsters for the hostage's release. With local taxi driver Pan-su (Ju), they are in a chase to evade those trying to steal the money.

“When I first received the scenario, I had little information about the real events on which the film is based, other than it's about a Korean diplomat who went missing in Lebanon in 1986 and was rescued years later. It put a lot of pressure on me on how to portray well the dramatic storyline depicting the urgency of a diplomatic rescue operation,” said Ha, adding that he watched three different edited versions, concerned about how the director would unfold the heaviness of the story.

“As I’ve known him (Kim) for many years and with a deep trust in him, I knew that he would balance out the plot with wit between the scenes and simplify the message in the film,” Ha added.