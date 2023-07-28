Treasure hits reboot with 2nd studio album

It took around 10 months for YG Entertainment’s youngest boy group Treasure to return with a new album, but the group hopes it will be a new start.

Treasure hopes that its second studio album, “Reboot,” released on Friday will help them start off fresh and break free from its previous teenlike music and image.

“Just like the title of our album, we hope to reboot the group with this album. Three years have passed by since our debut during which we matured and enhanced our music and performance,” said Jihoon of Treasure during a press conference in Seoul on Friday.

The group’s second LP comprises a total of 10 tracks led by the title track “Bona Bona.”

“The message in our title track is ‘Born to love you.’ The hook is composed with a strong brass sound and drum beats that reminds one of a marching band. It is very YG-style. We thought this had to be our song the moment we heard it,” said Hyunsuk.

The album includes the track “Move,” which was released prior to the album by the 10-member band's first subunit, T5, consisting of members Junghwan, Junkyu, Jihoon, Jaehyuk and Doyoung.

“The track ‘Move’ was like a preview to our second LP. We wanted to let our fans know in advance that our music style and concept have changed from our previous albums. I think we will continue to debut new units from the group to show different charms that we have as a group,” said Jihoon.

This is the first album by the band as a group of 10 after Bang Ye-dam's and Mashiho's departures.

“Nothing is different. We focused on preparing this album the best we can even though we were on our Asia tour. We wanted to present a high-quality and perfect album,” said Jihoon.

“Our chief producer Yang Hyun-suk was in charge of mapping out this album. He helped arrange the tracks which helped enhance the quality of this album to satisfy many listeners.”

Treasure, which debuted in 2020, had been on its first Asia tour “Hello” since November last year, which brought them to 17 cities for a total of 40 concerts.

Despite the tour being its first, tickets for the concert at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, were all sold out.

“We didn’t expect so many people to be there to see us. Performing at the dome had been our goal since our debut and we achieved that goal which was so surreal. Now, our goal is to perform at a stadium. We will work hard to achieve that dream,” said Jihoon.

“The tour helped us enhance our stage manners and live vocal skills. We are so grateful for the love and support from our foreign fans,” said Jeongwoo.

Prior to the album drop, YG announced that Treasure has partnered with the American label Columbia Records to expand its reach to the US.

“After meeting with our foreign fans during the Asia tour, we hoped to perform in all parts of the world. I think this partnership will help us achieve that goal. We want to have as much experience as possible to build upon it and become better artists with better music,” said Jihoon.