Korean films make Australian debut at 2023 KOFFIA

Director An Tae-jin will join the ceremony and host a special question and answer session with Australian moviegoers.

The festival kicks off with an opening ceremony at Event Cinema George Street in Sydney on Aug. 24 with "The Night Owl,” a mystery thriller revolving around the suspicious death of Crown Prince Sohyeon of the Joseon era.

According to the Korean Cultural Center in Sydney, a Culture Ministry affiliate, the 14th edition of KOFFIA will take place in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Hit Korean films are scheduled to make their Australian cinematic debut at the upcoming 2023 Korean Film Festival in Australia.

“The Devil’s Deal,” a crime noir which premiered in March, will also make its Australian debut.

Set in Busan in 1992, the film revolves around the conflict and alliance between an ever-unsuccessful politician, an apolitical heavyweight and a gang boss.

The creators of the film, including director Lee Won-tae, will join the festival in a question and answer session as well.

Following the KOFFIA in Sydney from Aug. 25 to 29, the movie festival will take place at Palace Electric Cinema in Canberra from Sept. 1 to 3.

The film festival then moves to the ACMI in Fed Square, Melbourne from Sept. 7 and runs through Sept. 11.

The film fest will come to an end with a four-day event at Elizabeth Picture Theatre, Brisbane, starting Sept. 17.

A total of 13 highly acclaimed Korean films, including “Nothing Serious” (2021), “6/45” (2022), “Confession” (2022), “Remember” (2022), “Hero” (2022), “Life is Beautiful” (2022), “Next Sohee,” “Switch,” “The Point Men,” “Someone You Loved” and more will hit Australian theaters.

Meanwhile, the culture promotion agency offers an opportunity to Korean culture lovers to enjoy the popular original soundtracks of Korea's smash-hit films with a selection of traditional Korean snacks at the Korean Cultural Center AU in Sydney.

The cultural experience starts from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 26, respectively.

More information is available on the cultural center’s official website at https://koffia.com.au.